While it’s long been clear that audiences of Greta Gerwig’s live-action Barbie are in for a real treat, a new exclusive-to-Collider interview with the critically celebrated filmmaker reveals how she hopes fans will be able to bask in all the vibrantly pink glory - by way of a Dolby Cinema. In what Gerwig describes as a “personal” experience, she urges theatergoers to “see it in Dolby Vision with a [Dolby] Atmos mix because, to me, that’s the way that I’ve most felt like, ‘There’s my movie.’” While she adds that she’s thrilled for viewers to watch the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film in any way possible, she describes the personal impact that seeing from the seat of a Dolby Cinema had on her.

“There’s something about when I saw it in Dolby Vision with Atmos like ‘Oh, this is just gorgeous, I could cry,’ I saw shapes in the clouds in the background that I’d never seen before. It just was outrageously beautiful and every part of Barbie Land was that much more rich and vibrant and then the same was true of the real world. For me, it just turned everything emotionally up to a 10.”

Acknowledging the many decades that the Mattel doll has been around, the Lady Bird helmer says that Barbie was a “personal” experience for her and that she’s excited to spark a dialogue between generations and the “wild expectations people set on themselves that need to be dismantled.” A mix of “intellectual” and “aesthetic,” Gerwig describes the movie as a path that she’s never been able to take before and is beyond excited to release the Barbie mayhem onto the world.

'Barbie' Is Set to Be a Musical Masterpiece

“I wanted it to feel like a pop fantasy rock concert of the musical Fantasia,” Gerwig says of the numerous song and dance numbers that the residents of Barbie Land will get down to throughout the film. Circling back around to how catching the film in a Dolby Cinema is the perfect way to go, Gerwig says,

“I wanted the music to be almost like actors in the movie, like that they are building this world too. And I wanted it to envelop everyone. The Atmos mix is the only way to hear it. It sounds so beautiful.”

Hear more about Gerwig’s vision in the full interview featurette below and get your tickets now for Barbie, cruising into theaters on July 21.