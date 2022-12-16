The anticipation for the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie is running high! The feature had been creating a lot of buzz and gathering intrigue based on its set images and stellar star cast. In a genius move, the first trailer of the movie arrived before the screenings of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Now some new images released by the studio give us our first good look at various characters in the movie.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote with her partner Noah Baumbach, Barbie seems to feature some musical numbers as Robbie is seen dancing in one of the images. In another, Simu Liu is seen shaking a leg with a number of background dancers. Issa Rae’s Barbie, on the other hand, is likely going to be some kind of president as she is seen wearing a sash and waving happily in one of the images.

The dream houses are also going to be featured in the movie as Robbie is seen waving standing atop one of them, looking at what can be called a Barbie town! As for Gosling’s Ken, he’s seen in a ready-to-fight mode along with two other characters, departing from his previously released look, here he’s seen in a black outfit. And in the final image, Margot’s Barbie is standing tall in a rocky landscape as several young girls look at her in wonder. All over Barbie is giving very fresh, fun, and campy vibes, and rightfully so.

Barbie dolls are one of the most popular toy lines across the world and are a cliché synonym for beauty and luxury. The IP includes a massive multimedia franchise filled with animated films and TV shows, however, Gerwig got her hands on the first-ever live-action adaptation for the toy line. The director previously revealed that the upcoming film will represent a lot more than what you might expect from a Barbie story and based on the talent on board, Barbie should interest film fans as much as toy fans.

The Barbie cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Michael Cera. Furthermore, Will Ferrell has signed on as the CEO of Mattel, he’s believed to be a potential antagonist for the film. Alexandre Desplat will score the film, having worked with Gerwig previously on Little Women.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. You can check out the new images below:

