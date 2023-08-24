The Big Picture Barbie is the highest grossing movie of 2023, beating out The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the title after only a month of release.

The success of Barbie has led to an exclusive IMAX re-release, featuring new post-credit footage from director Greta Gerwig.

The story follows Barbie's journey from her perfect life in Barbieland to the real world, where she faces challenges and discovers the patriarchy's influence on society.

Life in plastic continues to be fantastic for the biggest movie of the year, as Barbie is coming back to IMAX theaters for one week only starting on September 22. According to Variety, the latest release of the movie will include new post-credit footage from the director of the blockbuster, Greta Gerwig. After a more than impressive box office run over the course of the summer, Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) will come back to the big screen once more before focusing on her home media debut. The story of a curious doll has won over so many hearts this year, and it will continue to do so in the fall.

Barbie centers around Robbie's version of the character, who lives in a village where the only residents are other iterations of Barbie, Kens and a single Allan (Michael Cera). Everything seems to be perfect for the protagonist of the story at the beginning, surrounded by parties, her friends and unlimited potential. But when things start to go wrong for her one morning, she realizes she needs to go to the human world to figure out what's wrong with her. The journey wouldn't prove to be easy, as Barbie would soon discover that the real world doesn't work exactly like Barbieland.

Ken (Ryan Gosling) had been in love with Barbie for a very long time, and when he heard that the doll was going away on a dangerous quest, he couldn't think of doing anything else but to join her. Together, Barbie and Ken would arrive to California, where the Chief Executive Officer of Mattel (Will Ferrell) wasn't happy to hear that two of his most popular products were running around his city. In the meantime, Ken would learn about the patriarchy and how its violent ideals could change the future of Barbieland.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie is the Biggest Box Office Hit of 2023

Just a bit over a month after its release, Barbie already became the highest grossing movie of the year. The title was previously held by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was able to keep it for four months before Greta Gerwig's emotional story took over. While there's still four months to go until 2023 is over, it remains to be seen if any upcoming release can be more successful than Barbie. Dune: Part Two, The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be some of the major releases attempting to take the record before next year arrives. In the meantime, it looks like the residents of Barbieland have yet another reason to party.

