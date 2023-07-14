Move over Barbie, John Cena’s Mermaid Ken is the new belle of the ball. While images and trailers have put the spotlight on Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and the rest of the star-studded cast of characters who call Barbie Land home, we haven’t seen nearly as much content as we should when it comes to Cena’s gorgeous Farah Fawcett hairdo and seashell necklace. That’s over now thanks to a featurette from Entertainment Weekly that sees the legendary pro wrestler-turned-actor showing off his shimmering locks and bulging biceps.

The image in question is an up close and personal shot of the Peacemaker star in his latest role as Mermaid Ken in Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie. The vibe is wild in this one as a perfectly coiffed blonde mane falls over the wrestler’s pumped-up pecs while a statement seashell necklace pulls the look together. In the background, we can see what appears to be a vision board covered in neon pinks and blues setting the tone for Cena’s “Kenmaid” costume. We already know that pop superstar Dua Lipa will appear as Mermaid Barbie, so, presumably, Cena will be spotted somewhere in the lagoon with her.

Barbie cruises into theaters on July 21, the same day that Christopher Nolan makes his return to the big screen with the much-talked-about and equally star-filled Oppenheimer. While the story of the father of the atomic bomb will undoubtedly reveal the darker sides of humanity, Cena promises that Gerwig’s latest film will also “be a movie that evokes conversation.” The Fast X star goes on to promise that “the audience will walk away with a mixed bag of opinions,” adding that he expects viewers to “get into a fiery debate” about what they’ve just seen something that Cena calls, “the greatest form of entertainment.” Along with being a thought piece, Cena says the film will be “beautifully visually appealing,” something that’s been made clear by the various forms of marketing that have stoked excitement for the title’s arrival.

Who Else is in Barbie?

The stars lined up to sign on for the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker’s latest project as Barbie will also feature performances from Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Scott Evans, Alexandra Shipp, Kinsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Sharon Rooney, Emma Mackey, Ritu Arya, Emerald Fennell, and so many more.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.