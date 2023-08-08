The Big Picture Barbie's new film has crossed the billion dollar mark, sparking renewed interest in the doll herself.

The film-inspired Barbie dolls include a cowboy/girl set and a stealth Barbie, all exclusive to Target.

The movie has become a beloved classic, with its exploration of toxic masculinity and feminism resonating with audiences.

Barbie continues to wreak pink-filled havoc at the box office. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring film directed by the brilliant Greta Gerwig just made history crossing the coveted billion dollar mark. However, Barbie’s not just making money in theaters as the film has renewed public interest in the doll herself. The film has already released a massive line of Barbie dolls, but this Malibu beach party isn’t stopping anytime soon as there are more stylish Barbie and Ken dolls on the way.

There are specifically two new Barbies and one more Ken. The first set has Ken and Barbie in their cowboy/girl outfits that they hilariously stole when they entered the real world for the first time. Barbie is of course in all pink while Ken is getting in touch with his more conflicted masculine side sporting a black and white color scheme with a pink ascot to match the love of his life. The other Barbie depicts Robbie's stealth outfit from the third act of the film when Barbie had to save Barbie Land from a Ken army fueled by drunken toxic masculinity who all brainwashed her fellow Barbies. Robbie has received many Barbies at this point, but this one is unique in the fact that she has her hair up to maximize the success of her stealth mission. All three of these dolls are Target exclusives.

Barbie Has Become an Instant Classic

From beginning to end, Barbie was a complex meta dramedy that not only celebrated the history of Mattel’s most famous doll, but was also a meaningful coming-of-age story. It cleverly explored what it meant to be human through a modern lens. With its gut busting comedic style and heart-wrenching emotional core, Barbie was the perfect film. It’ll make you laugh, cry, and everything else in between. How it tackled the way society manipulates and creates toxic masculinity and feminism particularly was next level storytelling. That’s all thanks to Grewig whose direction and the script co-written with Noah Baumbach struck a flawless awe-inspiring thematic balance.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

With Robbie, Gosling, and the rest of the ensemble cast’s wonderfully sincere performances, Barbie is a must-see theatrical experience. Most moviegoers agree with that since you can’t be a film that gets to the billion dollar club without repeat viewings. Barbie, like Super Mario Bros. has become a multi-generational event that families and friends want to see together. That right there is what the movie going experience is all about.

It’s a Barbie World, and We’re Just Living In It

Barbie is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. It’s even currently out-pacing Super Mario Bros. Sooner rather than later it’s going to take 2023’s top spot away from the fan-favorite video game character. While you await your next Barbie rewatch, you can pre-order the new movie Barbie doll wave on Target’s website. They’re due out this September with Cowgirl/boy Barbie and Ken being $50 each and stealth Barbie being $24.99. However, this Ken's only question now is, where in the world is Dua Lipa’s Mermaid Barbie doll?