Move over Barbie, Ken has dance moves to show off! There’s nothing as fun and pink on the horizon as the upcoming toy movie led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and as the promotions begin more details about the feature are trickling our way to further excite fans. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie is set to entertain fans around the world with a punch of nostalgia with music on the side.

Barbie has had fans’ hearts ever since the first look of the feature was revealed to the public with its pink world, campy vibes, all kinds of Barbies, and lots of Kens. The initial promotions gave us a glimpse of a majestic disco-themed dance number performed by all the Barbies and a dance battle between Kens played by Gosling and Simu Liu. However, a new report from Rolling Stone revealed that Gosling will have his own “Eighties-style power ballad” produced by Oscar- and seven-time Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Mark Ronson.

Music is a BIG part of Barbie's World

While further details about Gosling’s number are tightly under wraps given his previous work and foot-tapping performance in Damien Chazelle’s musical La La Land fans know he’ll be able to pull off any choreography thrown his way. Gosling is also no stranger to music as he's one half of the rock duo Dead Man's Bones. Music is expected to be a big part of Barbie —the movie has released some numbers including a single from Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice doing the rounds on social media. Speaking of the music, Robbie, who also produced the feature said,

“You’re hearing lyrics that are responding to what’s happening onscreen, so the music became more than just music — it became a device to enhance what the audience was watching and experiencing, and got to be the voice of the audience.”

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Along with Ken’s ballad, some special songs are coming fans’ way in the form of Minaj and Ice Spice’s remix of Aqua’s "Barbie Girl," titled "Barbie World," Karol G’s “wild and raucous” track '"WATITI," and Charli XCX penned "Speed Drive" for a chase scene and more. So expect a lot of singing and dancing as well as emotional moments as the lyrics bring out the mood of the characters further.

The movie features an extremely diverse starring cast that includes Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Ritu Arya and more all playing different versions of Barbie. Similarly, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, John Cena, and Ncuti Gatwa play different versions of Ken. Counted among the humans in the movie are America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, Michael Cera, Jamie Demetriou, and Emerald Fennell. While Helen Mirren will be the narrator of the movie.

Barbie drops on July 21, 2023. You can check out the trailer below: