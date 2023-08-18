The Big Picture The release of new Barbie dolls and products, including Rollerblading Barbie and Ken, has continued to drive interest and sales, defying any notion of Barbie fatigue.

The Rollerblading Barbie and Ken 2-pack, complete with colorful visors and neon accessories, captures the nostalgic Barbie vibe and references the film's storyline of entering the "real world".

The film's storyline explores themes of societal toxicity, masculinity, and feminism, with Barbie's realization of women's challenges and Ken's power-hungry journey, all triggered by putting on the rollerblades.

Barbie continues to bring in the pink-colored gold at the box office ahead of its fifth weekend of release. You would think by now Barbie-mania would be over and moviegoers would be sick of Barbie Land, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Especially considering there have been so many new Barbie dolls and products revealed since the film’s release back in July. This includes Funko Pops, and now Rollerblading Barbie and Ken are up for pre-order.

The Hot Topic exclusive 2-pack sees Barbie and Ken in their rollerblading outfits before they officially enter the “real world” for the first time in the film. They’re complete with their colorful visors, neon pads, and rollerblades. The combination of pink, light blue, neon yellow, and purple help invoke the nostalgic vibe of Barbie. It also will make any fan of the film laugh, as rollerblading is the only way you can enter the real world from Barbie Land and vice versa. This two-pack will be $29.90 and will come in unique black and pink window box packaging.

The Real-World Effects on Barbie

While Barbie was this hilarious film that never took itself too seriously, brilliant themes of societal toxicity and how it pertains to both masculinity and feminism grounded this satire in something deeply real. Once Ken and Barbie put on those rollerblades their lives would forever change. Barbie had the soul-crushing revelation that she and her fellow Barbies haven’t helped women in the real world, while Ken hysterically gets power-hungry when he finds out that men have all the power. This leads to the Kens taking over Barbie Land with horses, trucks, campfire singalongs, and boys' nights. The implications of this lovable pair going to the real world put a spotlight on how different Barbie and Ken actually are. Ken was so desperately trying to get Barbie to love him that he was blind to the fact that he didn’t even know himself and Barbie's realization of what women deal with on a daily basis started the famous doll’s emotional path to become human. Those two separate journeys all started with Ken and Barbie putting on those rollerblades.

Image via Funko Pop

When Does the Barbie Funko 2-Pack Release?

The Rollerblading Barbie and Ken Funko 2-Pack will ship between October 12 and October 23, 2023. You can pre-order the stylish 2-pack on Hot Topic’s website. You can also find more information on the other Barbie-themed Funko Pops, including the Western Barbie and Ken, here. Barbie is in theaters now and on digital soon.