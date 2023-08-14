The Big Picture Barbie collectors can now purchase Funko Pop! figures of Western Barbie and Ken from Greta Gerwig's movie adaptation.

The new Funko Pop! Figures feature the Western outfits donned by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling when they wind up in the real world.

The movie has been a box-office success and is the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a female director. Mattel has plans for more films, including a Hot Wheels movie.

Barbie collectors can now add Pop! figure versions of the iconic doll and Ken to their collection, based on the versions seen in Greta Gerwig's movie adaptation. Funko has unveiled Pop! figures of Barbie and Ken in their Western clothes from the film. Both figures are approximately 4.3 inches tall and are now available to order on Funko's website. In the film, Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) get Western clothes after arriving in the real world. The two then split up while Barbie goes to look for her owner Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), who she believes is upset. Barbie also believes that her owner's emotions are why she is going through so many changes in Barbie Land. During this time, Barbie learns about how difficult it can be to be a woman in the real world. At the same time, Ken learns about patriarchy (and horses).

Barbie also stars America Ferrera as Sasha's mother Gloria, Michael Cera as another doll named Allan, Will Ferrell as the Mattel CEO, and Rhea Perlman as Barbie creator Ruth Handler. The other versions of Barbie include Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie and Issa Rae as President Barbie. The other versions of Ken include ones played by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Since its release in July, Barbie has been a box-office success. It became the second movie of 2023 to gross $1 billion after Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The movie is also the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a female director.

Mattel's Future Movie Plans

Mattel, the toy company that creates the Barbie dolls, has plans for other upcoming films. One of them is a Hot Wheels movie, based on the toy car brand. The film is being developed by J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot. "For a long time, we were talking to Mattel about Hot Wheels, and we couldn't quite find the thing that clicked, that made it worthy of what Hot Wheels-that title-deserved," Abrams said in July. "Then we came up with something... emotional and grounded and gritty."

Barbie is currently playing in theaters. Both the western Barbie and Ken Funko Pop! figures are currently available to purchase on Funko's website. A trailer for the film can be watched below: