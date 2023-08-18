Greta Gerwig's Barbie features multiple iterations of Barbies and Kens living in 'Barbie Land'. The Barbies live in Dream Houses and are lawyers, Nobel Prize winners, doctors and politicians. Conversely, the Kens are ornamental – to the extent that Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) doesn't even know, or care, where they sleep at night.

Much of the humor and heart in Barbie comes from the Kens, led by Ryan Gosling's Beach Ken; as the name implies, his only role is "beach." The film's primary focus is Barbie, but the Kens' journey through pastels and patriarchy to self-discovery and acceptance is just as compelling. The highlight is hundreds of Kens fighting on the beach with tennis rackets and toy arrows, which then morphs into a surreal dream ballet. Barbie features ten major Kens, each with a distinctive role to play in the plot. And while Gosling's Beach Ken might be the best and most prominent, the other 9 Kens are equally quirky and fun - and some even give Gosling's Ken a run for his beach.

Barbie Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Greta Gerwig Cast Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling, Helen Mirren, Ariana Greenblatt Rating PG-13 Runtime 114 minutes

10 Emcee Ken

Played by Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor starred on the British version of reality show Love Island, rising to notoriety as one of the most memorable islanders. Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie is a huge fan of the show and became determined to offer Taylor a cameo in the movie, which eventually came to pass.

Emcee Ken is only seen very briefly in a flashback when Beach Ken is explaining to Barbie how patriarchy has taken over. He awards the "Nobel Prize in Horses" to a jubilant Ken. He wears a dapper burgundy ruffle-shirt tux and bow tie. Although his intervention is very blink-and-you'll-miss-it, Taylor's delivery is hilarious, and the scene itself is absurdly memorable. Given more time, he might've been one of the film's most memorable aspects.

9 Earring Magic Ken

Played by Tom Stourton

Earring Magic Ken lives in Weird Barbie's (Kate McKinnon) house with the other discontinued Barbies and Kens. He wears a fabulous purple t-shirt and vest with jeweled accessories, including the infamous earring that's his namesake. He helps the Barbies in preparing for their fight against the Kens, embracing his role as an outsider.

This 1993 Ken caused a revolt on release and was gleefully adopted by the male gay community, who embraced it and reportedly made it the best-selling Ken of all time. Tom Stourton, from Horrible Histories and All My Friends Hate Me fame, plays Earring Magic Ken as clearly queer-coded and said he felt "very honored to represent that iconic Ken." Although he has little to no lines, Earring Magic Ken's mere presence recalls a pivotal time in Mattel's history and cements Barbie as a celebration of the iconic doll's long history.

8 Sugar Daddy Ken

Played by Rob Brydon

Sugar Daddy Ken is an elegant, out-of-place silver fox clad in a handsome paisley green blazer and immaculate white pants. Like Magic Earring Ken, he lives in Weird Barbie's house. Sugar Daddy Ken is careful to point out that his moniker comes from his small dog being named "Sugar" and him, therefore, being "Sugar's Daddy."

"Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken" was indeed a real doll, met with considerable controversy on its release in 2009. Rob Brydon was cast because Margot Robbie is a fan of his work thanks to the British sitcom Gavin & Stacey, in which Brydon played Uncle Bryn. Like the other cameos, this Ken's scenes are short but impactful, with Brydon's excellent comedic timing going a long way to making Sugar Daddy Ken an instant standout.

7 Merman Ken

Played by John Cena

When Barbie returns to Barbie Land with Gloria (America Ferrera) and Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt), one of the first signs of trouble occurs at the beach. Not only are Kens – instead of Barbies – playing volleyball, but a blond, long-haired Merman Ken (John Cena) waves from the ocean while Mermaid Barbie (Dua Lipa) is busy serving him a brewski beer. Later, during the beachside guitar performance of "Push," Merman Ken joins in from the waves – serenading his Barbie with a ukulele.

It was a hilarious stroke of genius to cast a WWE star as a merman with luscious locks. Cena pitched himself for a cameo while filming Fast X, which was directly across the street from the Barbie set. The wrestler-turned-actor is a wonderful comedian, making Merman Ken instantly memorable and absurdly hilarious. Plus, the sight of Cena with long, wavy locks is enough to make anyone crack.

6 Ken

Played by Scott Evans

This Ken's most memorable scene is mansplaining finance ("not music, CD stands for certificate of deposit!") to Lawyer Barbie (Sharon Rooney). He also gives a smug TV interview to the brainwashed Journalist Barbie (Ritu Arya) about the Kens' Constitutional Challenge. This Ken wins some kind of horse-related Nobel Prize and rides a hobby horse in the Battle of Kens at the side of ribbon-twirling Rival Ken (Simu Liu).

Scott Evans has described the experience of filming Barbie as one where "every day was just the best day of my life." It's hard to stand out among so many Kens, but Evans makes his Ken the perfect mix of conceited and clueless. His confidence is all smoke, and his loyalties shift between one Ken and the other. Evans' Ken is funny because he's so dumb - perhaps dumber than most other Kens.

5 Artist Ken

Played by Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa's Ken has some of Barbie's most memorable quotes, most notably, "Does the title of long-term, long-distance, low commitment, casual girlfriend mean nothing?!" Physicist Barbie's (Emma Mackey) partner, Artist Ken doesn't really want the Kens to take over; like the others, he just wants to be taken into consideration. However, he eventually abandons his plans because he misses his "friend Barbie" too much.

Gatwa originally auditioned for another role in Barbie but was called back months later to audition for one of the main Kens. He was delighted to learn Mackey, his Sex Education co-star, had been cast as "his" Barbie, making their dynamic feel more organic. Artist Ken is not ambitious or angry like the other Kens; he's just there for the ride. Gatwa's undeniable enthusiasm for the role makes Artist Ken one of the film's most memorable Kens, and some might've even liked to see more from him.

4 Basketball Ken

Played by Kingsley Ben-Adir

Kingsley Ben-Adir's Ken is Beach Ken's right-hand man – wielding a tennis racket beside him in battle, holding his ice cream, and inheriting his mink. He even brings an entire drum kit to the beach for the Kens' campfire performance of "Push." Basketball Ken's other best moment is mansplaining The Godfather to President Barbie (Issa Rae).

Ben-Adir described making Barbie as "constant energy and good vibes" and said, "The humor that we've created is really, really playful and really spontaneous." Basketball Ken is endearing and sweet - all he wants is Beach Ken's approval, much like Beach Ken wants Stereotipycal Barbie's. Ben-Adir's performance is stellar, making the most out of every dialogue and turning Basketball Ken into one of the film's most memorable Kens.

3 Backflips Ken

Played by Simu Liu

Beach Ken's greatest nemesis is, of course, another Ken. Rival Ken mocks him during his surfing failure, flirts with his Barbie - not that Stereotypical Barbie realizes or even cares - and impresses on the dance floor with his backflips. Clad in his green tank top and lime-colored beach shorts, Rival Ken leads the enemy faction into battle against Beach Ken, Basketball Ken and Artist Ken. When the beach fight becomes an avant-garde ballet, Rival Ken is ready for a dance-off.

Simu Liu is a fantastic antagonistic Ken, nearly stealing the focus from Gosling's Ken. Of his role, and the Barbies and Kens in general, Liu described them as "like kids that are just trying to play-act what they think of the world, and there's a real childlike innocence to that." Liu's Rival Ken is among Barbie's most entertaining and memorable characters, playing an important role in Beach Ken's story while keeping things light and absurdly hilarious.

2 Allan

Played by Michael Cera

There's only one Allan, and all of Ken's clothes fit him. However, this means he's always sidelined – during the Ken Revolution, he even helps the Barbies massage the Kens' feet. Still, there's more to him than meets the eye. Allan attempts to escape to the real world with Gloria and Sasha, revealing previous iterations of Allan successfully did so and went on to form N'SYNC. He takes on the Construction Worker Kens clad only in his signature stripy beach shirt, blue short-shorts and flip-flops. And most importantly, Allan helps the Barbies take back Barbie Land.

Michael Cera is hilarious as Allan – an original Barbie-series doll that was discontinued in 1965. He described his character as "definitely on the periphery of the Barbie and Ken world, but that's kind of where he belongs." Allan is a scene-stealing force in Barbie, pulling focus on every scene and becoming one of the film's most celebrated aspects.

1 Beach Ken

Played by Ryan Gosling

This Ken "only has a good day when Barbie looks at him," and that's the problem. Beach Ken's journey in Barbie is one of self-acceptance and discovery – from living to impress his Barbie to staging a patriarchal coup (a confusing mix of mini-fridges, mink coats and horses) to finally realizing that "Ken is Me."

Gosling gives an Oscar-worthy performance as Ken, one that's as equally funny as it is touching – from his boyish excitement at discovering patriarchy to the deep, hidden sadness in his eyes when evicting Barbie from his "Mojo Dojo Casa House." When Barbie tells Gloria she "doesn't want to hurt him," the viewer understands why. Beach Ken is not evil, only desperate for affection and approval. Some might say Gosling's Ken is Barbie's breakout character, and they might be right. He is funny, ridiculous in the best possible way, and surprisingly endearing.

