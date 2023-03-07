July 21, 2023, will see the release of Barbie, the first live-action film featuring the iconic fashion doll from Mattel, but why has it taken so long? For 64 years, Barbie has dominated the doll market, with the brand generating sales of 1.49 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 alone. It would seem a no-brainer: both Transformers and G.I. Joe films have been lucrative properties for Mattel rival Hasbro, The LEGO Movie proved a successful film could be built around (no pun intended) the simplest of toys, and the Toy Story franchise, with its collection of old, new, and pipe-cleaner/plastic spork toys, continues on with the announcement of Toy Story 5. So as we await the film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in what has to be among the most pitch-perfect casting choices ever, here's the history of trying to get a live-action Barbie on the big screen.

A Barbie Movie Has Been Tossed Around Longer Than You'd Expect

The creation of American businesswoman Ruth Handler, Barbie was released by Mattel on March 9th, 1959, but it wasn't until 2009 that talks about a live-action film featuring Barbie were first bandied about. At that time, Universal Pictures would have been the studio behind it, but it never got beyond the discussion stage. Sony took over the property and in 2015 announced a live-action movie would be released on June 2nd, 2017. Not only that, but they had hired Academy Award winner Diablo Cody to write the script. Unfortunately, Cody simply couldn't pull a script together, confessing, "I failed so hard at that project. I was literally incapable of writing a Barbie script. God knows I tried."

Sony then turned to comedian Amy Schumer in late 2016, who drafted a script with her sister and writing partner Kim Caramele. Their script would have seen Barbie (Schumer), an ambitious inventor, kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough. Four months into the project, Schumer dropped out, citing at the time that scheduling conflicts were responsible. She would later confess that the studio and she were at odds with the direction the film should take, and those creative differences were enough to kill the project. Sony wasn't finished yet, though, and entered into negotiations with actress Anne Hathaway to take the role, while still eyeing a June 2018 release. That got pushed to a May 2020 release window, with Hathaway still linked to the role. However, without a movie being made, Sony's options to Barbie's movie rights expired and were taken over by Warner Bros., who finally - finally - are pushing the actual, honest-to-goodness, live-action Barbie into theaters.

Mattel Is Very Protective of Barbie

Another factor that plays into the delay of a live-action Barbie film is Mattel's protectiveness of Barbie's image. When drafting the script that would eventually form Pixar's 1995 mega-hit Toy Story, Mattel was approached about having Barbie appear in the film. The original script called for Barbie, a party dress-wearing, ultra-feminine, badass action hero in the vein of Sigourney Weaver, to drive up in her pink Corvette, order the toys to get in the car, and then drive them to safety. Mattel, simply, wouldn't accept depicting their precious Barbie in such a manner. According to director John Lasseter, Mattel 'believed that little girls, when they play with Barbie, make up the personality of the toy. They didn't want us (Pixar) to say, 'When Barbie comes alive, she's like this.'" Mattel, of course, would change their tune after seeing how the film honored the history of the real toys (and how much money was made) and allowed Barbie to be used in Toy Story 2, voiced by esteemed actress Jodi Benson.

Speaking of tunes, Mattel still to this day has not changed its opinion of the 1997 hit "Barbie Girl" from one-hit wonder Aqua. Shortly after its release, Mattel sued MCA Records over the song, claiming trademark violation and the sexualization of their property. Mattel then argued that the perception and marketing of the doll had been impacted by the song. MCA Records counter-sued, claiming the song was a parody protected under the First Amendment and that Mattel's accusations against the record label counted as defamation. Both suits were dismissed by Appeals Judge Alex Kozinski, who famously concluded his written opinion with "the parties are advised to chill." As such, the song will not appear in the upcoming film.

The 2023 Movie Isn't Movie-Star Barbie's First Rodeo

The trials and tribulations of getting a live-action Barbie film off the ground are many, to be fair, but it isn't like Mattel's princess has never been in a film before. Apart from the aforementioned Toy Story 2, Barbie has appeared in over 40 computer-animated films since 2001. Primarily home-video releases, Barbie premiered on the screen with her first film in 2001, Barbie in the Nutcracker, and most recently Barbie: Epic Road Trip. These movies have seen Barbie integrated into fairy tales, literary favorites, original stories, royal kingdoms, high-school classrooms, and, as would seem apropos for the fashionista, New York City. These films, despite variances in animation quality that range from very good to near-uncanny valley CGI, have been wildly popular, amassing over $2 billion dollars alone for the brand as of 2019.

Come On Barbie, Let's Go Party in July 2023

Barring wildly unexpected circumstances, director Greta Gerwig's Barbie will hit theaters this July, some 14 years after talk of a live-action film first made the rounds (and probably only about 25 years after Margot Robbie last played with her Barbie dolls). The plot for the film is MCU-level secretive, with only hints that the film is about inner beauty, diversity, inclusiveness, Dreamhouses, and big dance sequences. Based on the trailer, however, it does appear that the film will honor the history of Barbie, with Robbie decked out in the vintage black and white striped swimsuit and ponytail that mimics the original incarnation of the 1959 doll. It would also appear that Mattel, despite being a little late to the party, is pushing for more of their properties to expand into Hollywood, with the announcement of a Hot Wheels film produced by J.J. Abrams's Bad Robot expected to be released in 2025 (perhaps a little too eagerly, however - does the world really need a "Magic 8 Ball" film?). And who knows - maybe the success of Barbie prompts Disney to work on the long (read: never) gestating Simpsons "Malibu Stacy" movie.