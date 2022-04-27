One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.

The image is pure Barbie seeing Robbie in a classic-looking franchise outfit. She is sporting a blue and white polka dot headband as well as a matching striped summer dress and beaded bracelet. Also, to top it all off she looks to be in an updated version of her iconic pink Corvette and the image seems to be set in front of Barbie’s dream house. This photo is just further proof that Robbie was made to play this role. She just looks like a Barbie doll come to life — it's almost uncanny. Where she is driving off to is currently unknown, but it is a safe bet that she'll be picking up her boyfriend Ken.

Along with Robbie, the cast includes Ryan Gosling as Ken, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. On top of that, the film also stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou. The cast around this film is just insane, and it is hilariously starting to look like WB’s counter-response to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer — which just so happens to hit theaters on the same day.

Not much is known about the plot of the film, but with Gerwig behind the camera, it is in great hands. Gerwig wrote the screenplay with her frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach and Robbie is producing the film through her production banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

There is so much award-winning talent both behind and in front of the camera that it will be interesting to see what this film will end up being. This definitely will not be your average toy adaptation. Gerwig has been Oscar-nominated for her last two feature films Little Women and Lady Bird, while Robbie’s production company has produced Oscar-nominated films like Promising Young Woman and I, Tonya.

Barbie is coming to theaters on July 21, 2023, and you can view the first image of the film down below. Now that the film is in production we are sure to get more glimpses of this fashionable new world in the near future.

