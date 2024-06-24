The Big Picture Mattel's Mini Barbie Collection now includes a miniature Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House set sold at San Diego Comic-Con.

The set features a Ryan Gosling-styled Ken, furniture, accessories, and more for $50 USD.

Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House is a parody of male-centric stereotypes, available at SDCC and later online.

Finally, fans of last year's smash hit Barbie can bring Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House home to their own mojo dojo castle houses. Mattel is offering a miniature version of the playset, complete with a mini-Ken, at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. People has an exclusive look at the set.

The set is part of Mattel's Mini Barbie Collection line, which offers dolls and playsets on a much smaller scale than traditional Barbie offerings. The Mojo Dojo Casa House set will come with one Ryan Gosling-styled Ken minifigure, clad in his all-denim "Canadian tuxedo" outfit from the film, as well as a removable cowboy hat. It will include Ken's black leather furniture and his baseball-mitt chair, a camo-pattern patio umbrella, three stackable mini-fridges, his guitar and telescope, and two containers of protein powder. And if that's not Kenough for you, Mattel will also be offering Barbie's version of the Dream House at the Mini Barbie Collection scale, as well. The set will retail for $50 USD, and will initially be sold only at this year's SDCC, which will take place from July 25 to July 28. Following the convention, limited quantities of the set will be available on MattelCreations.com for anyone who can't take a car, a speedboat, a rocket, a tandem bicycle, a camper van, a snowmobile, and rollerblades to San Diego this year.

Close

What is the Mojo Dojo Casa House?

In the film, Barbie (Margot Robbie), who resides in the fantasy world of Barbieland, begins suffering from uncharacteristic bouts of anxiety and ennui. She and her beau Ken travel to the real world to figure out what's happening. Ken returns to Barbieland first, and brings with him some modern (and not-so-modern) ideas about the patriarchy, prompting him to reshape his world in a more male-centric fashion...starting with Barbie's Dream House, which he converts into the redundantly-named Mojo Dojo Casa House. Once the pink seat of Barbie's power, the Mojo Dojo Casa House becomes an altar to Ken's newly-stereotypical masculinity, complete with saloon-style doors, tacky decor, and a seemingly-endless supply of brewski beers. The Kens seize power and indoctrinate the Barbies into submissiveness - but their toxic masculinity proves to be their undoing, as they are easily tricked into fighting with each other while the Barbies take control once more.

The Mojo Dojo Casa House joins a number of other weird and wonderful collectibles that will be offered at SDCC. This year's offerings include the return of the Street Sharks, Marvel Secret Wars Hot Wheels, and a Jimmy Buffett Jurassic World figure.

Ken's Mojo Dojo Casa House will be available at this year's San Diego Comic-Con in July, and then on Mattel Creations' website. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.