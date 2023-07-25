The Big Picture Barbie's success at the box office continues to defy expectations, with the film earning $26.1 million on Monday and smashing records for Warner Bros.

The film's impressive opening weekend, with $162 million in domestic revenue, surpasses expectations for a female-driven film and marks a historic achievement for a female director.

Barbie's box office success is expected to continue, with predictions that the film will surpass $200 million domestically and potentially reach $500 million in just one week. Ryan Gosling's performance is also receiving praise and may earn him awards recognition.

Christopher Nolan's biggest nemesis might appear to be the death of practical effects or the advent of digital film, but a plastic doll appears to be taking his existence personally after Greta Gerwig's Barbie just smashed a box office record held by Nolan's The Dark Knight.

There is no stopping Barbie at the moment, the film is undoubtedly living in a dream house made of money as the pink-infested fever dream earned another $26.1 million on Monday at the domestic box office, which is also the biggest Monday in the history of Warner Bros. and is yet another record smashed for Gerwig, who now also holds the biggest ever Monday for a female director. Barbie also defeated Nolan's The Dark Knight which took in $24.5 million on its opening Monday back in 2008 upon its release.

There's not enough words to describe how much of a phenomenon and a box office sensation that Barbie — and indeed, Oppenheimer, from Nolan — is proving to be. Over the past weekend, it made history by debuting with an impressive $162 million in domestic box office revenue—a feat typically associated with male-driven superhero films or major intellectual properties like Warner Bros.' final Harry Potter installment. Additionally, the movie's exceptional opening marked the highest ever for a female director.

Barbenheimer Can't Be Stopped

Thanks to the "Barbenheimer" effect, both Barbie and Oppenheimer were propelled to numbers beyond any predictions made by box office prognosticators prior to the release of the two. Barbie came in well ahead of its expected $90 million to $110 million forecast and, alongside the nuclear hit of Oppenheimer, helped give movie theaters the boost of the fourth-biggest box office weekend in theatrical history, just behind the cultural and blockbuster behemoths of Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Barbie will pass $200 million domestic tomorrow when official numbers come in, having already breached $356.3 million in its opening three days. It already seems assured of becoming the year's second $1 billion-grossing movie behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and may even hit the $500 million mark before the film has been in theaters for a week. Barbie is also being helped by strong word of mouth, and the performance of Ryan Gosling in particular has been highlighted for praise. Gosling is being heavily tipped for awards recognition next year, and is expected to be given a nod for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards.

