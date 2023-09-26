The Big Picture Barbie continues to dominate the entertainment industry, with Margot Robbie's film crossing the billion dollar mark and breaking box office records.

Mondo is releasing a stunning Barbie poster, showcasing the doll's legacy and featuring her classic black-and-white striped bathing suit.

Fans can pre-order two versions of the poster, including a limited edition variant printed on pink foil paper, starting September 28.

There has never been a better time to be a Barbie fan. The Margot Robbie-led Barbie is the highest-grossing film of the year, crossing the billion dollar mark and only continuing to climb even after hitting streaming. And now Mondo, the company behind gorgeous, unique pop-culture artwork, is releasing a brand-new Barbie poster — which Collider is excited to exclusively reveal to you today — that celebrates the doll's legacy.

The gorgeous new poster, from artist Flavia Sorrentino, shows the timeless fashion doll sporting her classic black-and-white striped bathing suit, looking every bit as stylish as she did when the doll was first launched back in 1959. The bright, eye-catching artwork also features glimpses at Barbie's Dreamhouse and her classic pink convertible in the background — because really, what is a Barbie without her accessories?

For fans who absolutely must have this Barbie artwork for the walls of their own Dreamhouses, Mondo has two versions of the poster available for pre-order beginning September 28. A timed edition of the 24"x36" poster, retailing for $80, will be available for pre-order for 10 days. A variant edition — which is printed on pink foil paper and includes metallic ink — will also go up for pre-order on the same day, but is limited to an edition size of only 115 prints.

Barbie Continues to Break Records

image via Warner Bros

On the film side of things, this was truly the summer of Barbie. Greta Gerwig's meta-comedy — which also featured a memorable (and meme-able) performance from Ryan Gosling as Ken — broke box office records across the board. It became the highest-grossing film of the year last month, beating Super Mario Bros. global haul of $1.35 billion, and is inching closer to the all-time domestic box office top ten, currently sitting at the number 11 spot. Barbie also currently remains in the top five at the domestic box office despite now being available for on-demand streaming, bolstered perhaps by a limited IMAX run. The film also broke records for Gerwig, becoming the highest-grossing film by a female director at the domestic box office, and the highest-grossing live-action film by a female director at the global box office.

Barbie is available for rental and purchase on digital platforms now. Both the timed edition and variant edition Barbie posters are available for pre-order on Mondo's website beginning September 28, and will ship early next year. Check out Barbie in all her vintage glory below: