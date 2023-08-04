The Big Picture Allan's character in Barbie, played by Michael Cera, is unique and doesn't fit in with the other Kens or Barbies. He has a different perspective on Barbieland's future.

Cera believes Allan's music taste would be inspired by the time period when he was discontinued in 1967.

Allan is a likable character because of his uniqueness, wisdom, and kindness. He doesn't get in the way of what the Barbies are doing and doesn't try to steal the spotlight, which is why they accept him almost as one of their own.

Michael Cera had a very special role in Barbie as Allan, Ken's (Ryan Gosling) best friend who was discontinued by Mattel after a poor sales performance. The role turned out to be a very special character, because he doesn't quite fit in with the rest of the Kens, or the Barbies, for that matter. Allan walks a lonely path, but it's one that allows him to have a very different perspective regarding how Barbieland's future begins to take shape. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Cera spoke about how his character's music taste was inspired by the time period when he was removed from shelves:

It’s a really difficult question because Allan, he sort of recedes as a character. He would definitely not want to listen to that Ken song anymore, ever again. I don’t know, what did Allan like to listen to, you think? (...) Soft rock, yeah. He was discontinued in 1967, so that’s like the limbo that he lives in. So maybe like “Crimson and Clover” forever on a loop.

In Greta Gerwig's successful blockbuster, Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) is living a seemingly perfect life, spending her days performing improvised musical numbers with her friends and enjoying the sunlight on the beach. However, everything changes when Ken heads out into the real world and learns about the patriarchy, prompting him and the other variants of the doll to take Barbieland by force. Disregarding the Barbies and their work put their community in a very unstable position, but Allan had nothing to do with it. In the bottom of his heart, he knew that what the Barbies were doing was right.

It's also mentioned during one of Helen Mirren's narration segments that, while Barbieland is full of Barbies and Kens, there's only one Allan in the entire town, making his character even more intriguing. His uniqueness, wisdom and kindness make him likable enough that, even in a world completely run by Barbies, he still has a seat at the table. Allan doesn't get in the way of what the Barbies are doing, and he doesn't try to steal the spotlight away from them. That's why the dolls accept him almost as one of their own, while the Kens aren't seen as equal members of society.

The Biggest Hit of the Summer

After only a couple of weeks in theaters, Barbie is looking to become the most successful movie of the year at the worldwide box office. The blockbuster might cross the $1 billion mar this weekend, placing it above other titles such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. The film captivated the hearts of people from all over the world, with a story about a doll trying to find what her purpose is. It remains to be seen what Warner Bros. decides to do with the property next, but for now, life in plastic is fantastic.

