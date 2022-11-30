As part of the CCXP happening this week in São Paulo, Brazil, Mattel is setting up a massive Barbie booth filled with surprises for fans. That's because the booth allows attendees to become part of BArbie's pink world, so we had to snatch some pictures to show everyone who couldn’t attend the event.

Starring Margot Robbie as the titular character, Barbie marks the first time the world’s most famous doll will appear in a live-action movie. For years, Barbie suffered heavy criticism for setting unattainable beauty standards for young girls. Still, Mattel has been trying to diversify its line of toys by including dolls from different ethnic backgrounds and reinforcing Barbie’s image as a strong and independent woman who can do anything she puts her mind to.

The IP should get another boost once Barbie hits theaters, as Robbie is producing the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner with Tom Ackerley. The company was behind Oscar-nominated features I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, besides having produced DC’s Harley Quinn-centric Birds of Prey. That means LuckyChap has been building a reputation as a producer who invests in stories told from a female perspective, so the Barbie movie will probably break our collective expectations.

To make things more mysterious, Mattel still hasn’t revealed much about Barbie’s plot. All we know is that the movie will feature multiple versions of the character and her male companion Ken. So, we could be looking at some kind of multiversal approach to the story. Besides Robbie, Issa Rae is also expected to play a version of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu will take over as different versions of Ken.

Barbie's star-studded cast also includes Ritu Arya, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emerald Fennell. The film is directed by Academy Awards-nominated Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, White Noise).

What Can We Find at Barbie's Booth at CCXP?

Barbie's booth at CCXP doesn't give us any new details about the upcoming movie, but it does allow fans to live their best pink plastic life. The booth features replicas of iconic Barbie settings and objects, such as the doll's pink car. There's also a section of the booth dedicated to summer, with a pink slide and a big parasol. We might not know what the story of the movie will be, but fans attending CCXP will learn what it feels like to step into Barbie's world.

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Check out our exclusive CCXP images below.

