With every new casting, Greta Gerwig's live-action adaptation of the renowned Mattel toy line Barbie only becomes more fascinating. Every new addition seems to haul in more serious firepower from around the industry, and the Oscar-nominated director now has yet another star to work with in Alexandra Shipp. Per an exclusive report from Variety, the Tick, Tick... Boom! star will play alongside leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in an undisclosed role.

Shipp joins a stacked ensemble that features Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Arianna Greenblatt, all of whom are also starring in currently unknown roles. The details of the Barbie movie, in general, are still a mystery, with only the cast and crew as tells for what this movie will be.

Gerwig will direct for the first time following her Oscar-nominated efforts in Lady Bird and Little Women, but she's also writing the film with her frequent creative partner Noah Baumbach. Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment is producing the film with Tom Ackerley joining her in production. Mattel's Robbie Brenner is also on board to produce the project alongside David Heyman of Heyday Films. Executive producers for the film include Josey McNamara for LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel.

Barbie brings Shipp and Greenblatt together for yet another project, with both also set to appear in the upcoming thriller 65 starring Adam Driver, though Shipp will only play a minor role. Her big, breakthrough performance of last year came courtesy of Lin-Manuel Miranda's tick, tick... BOOM!, where she starred opposite Andrew Garfield's Jonathan Larson as his neglected girlfriend Susan, who breaks off their relationship as his obsession with success in the theatrical world takes over his life. She's also known for her new, younger take on Storm from X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Shipp recently finished filming on the upcoming Kung Fury 2 and is set to star in Kyra Sedgwick's Space Oddity alongside Kyle Allen, Simon Helberg, and Madeline Brewer.

Barbie is drawing in talent from all over the spectrum, with an acclaimed director, a Marvel hero, a DC antihero, an SNL comedian, and now a musical star all on board. Even Robbie's LuckyChap isn't without its accolades, with Oscar winners I, Tonya, and Promising Young Woman hailing from the company. When Barbie's Dream House finally comes to life in live-action, it will be the most diverse and talented media adaptation of the series to date. The film is expected to begin production in early 2022 en route to a theatrical release some time in 2023.

