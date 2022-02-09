Last year, news broke about Barbie, a new live-action movie about the famous doll that would star Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Now, according to a report from Deadline, America Ferrera has joined the already stacked cast. The Superstore actress has joined the film in a currently unknown role.

It has been a long road for a live-action Barbie to get made. Rumblings of a theatrical Barbie movie first began all the way back in 2009. Then the news on the project was pretty quiet until 2014 when Juno writer Diablo Cody was announced to be writing the script for Sony. The next bit of news came in 2016, when it was reported that Amy Schumer would be signing on to star and possibly co-write the script with Community and My Name Is Earl writer Hilary Winston. Nothing else about the project seemed to develop until 2018 when Robbie and Warners Bros picked up the film. This, however, picked up steam much faster than previous attempts at the film as less than a year later Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) signed on to co-write the script with Gerwig ultimately agreeing to direct the film as well, with shooting expected to begin this year.

While plot details about the film are unknown at this time, the names attached to the film have gotten a lot of people excited and curious about the film. Robbie, Gosling, and now Ferrera being set to star in a Barbie movie is enough to make anyone do a double-take. Then to add on top of it, the fact that the script is being written by real-life couple Gerwig and Baumbach, who both have Academy-Award nominations for writing and previously wrote the critically acclaimed comedy-drama film Frances Ha together. Not to mention Gerwig also being set to direct the film. It’s hard to deny the talent that will be behind this live-action Barbie, a concept that would normally elicit eye-rolls from audiences.

Image via Disney

Related: America Ferrera Cast in Apple TV+ Limited Series, ‘WeCrashed’

While fans excitedly wait for Ferrera’s performance in Barbie, the How To Train Your Dragons actress has some other projects on the horizon. This March, she can be seen in the AppleTV+ series WeCrashed, starring alongside Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. Ferrera is also set to make her feature directorial debut with I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Erika Sánchez.

Barbie will be produced by Robbie with Tom Ackerley for her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner. Robbie Brenner will be producing the film for Mattel with David Heyman producing for Heyday Films. Executive producers on the film include Josey McNamara for LuckyChap and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel.

Barbie is set to start filming later this year.

Ryan Gosling Will Be Margot Robbie’s Ken in ‘Barbie’ Movie Come on Barbie, let’s go party!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email