The 2022 movie season is heating up, but one of the most uniquely intriguing films to look forward to next year is Warner Brothers live-action film adaptation of the popular doll line Barbie. We have gotten a lot of casting news leading up to the film's eventual start of production and the star-studded cast just found its next member. Reported exclusively by Deadline, Ariana Greenblatt has joined the ensemble alongside Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her infamous boyfriend Ken.

Other members of this insanely talented cast announced so far include Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu, Ugly Betty’s America Ferrera, and SNL’s Kate McKinnon. Besides Robbie and Gosling, everyone of the cast so far, including Greenblatt, are in unknown roles. The story details for the film are still unknown at this time, but Greta Gerwig is on board to direct, and she co-wrote the project with her frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach. Robbie will be producing the film under her LuckyChap Entertainment production banner with LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Other producers include Robbie Brenner who will produce through Mattel and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Also, LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will serve as executive producers on the project.

Greenblatt has slowly started to make waves in her young career, and she will next be seen in Eli Roth’s film adaptation of the popular video game series Borderlands where she will be starring opposite Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the infamous Tiny Tina. The actress also has the upcoming Sony thriller 65 where she will star opposite Adam Driver, and she has also been in films such as In the Heights, Bad Moms Christmas, Boss Baby: The Family Business, Love and Monsters, The One and Only Ivan, and she was Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Because of this, it will be exciting to see what she will bring to Barbie. Given that she is the youngest member of the cast thus far, she might be bringing some youthful energy to Barbie’s world.

Ever since this film adaptation was announced, this has been such an intriguing project and, with each new casting announcement, that exciting curiosity level has only risen. Since Gerwig is known for modern Oscar nominated classics like Lady Bird and 2019s Little Women and Robbie’s production company has made such memorable films like I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, Barbie is going to be like no other toy adaptation we have seen before. There is no release date for this adaptation yet, but the film is expected to enter production in early 2022 at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden Studios in London and is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023. For all the latest news on Barbie, including the latest casting, stick with Collider.

