Barbie has quickly become one of the biggest movie events of the summer and a large part of that is thanks to the film's A-list cast. Anchored by the two actors who couldn’t possibly be more perfectly cast as Barbie and Ken. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling embody the classic good looks inspired by the toy famous toys, but they’re also incredibly skilled actors who have delivered some fantastic performances during their careers.

Acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig takes the helm of Barbie. She’s also co-writing with her partner Noah Baumbach. The talent behind such films as Lady Bird, Little Women, and Frances Ha promises this film will represent a lot more than what you might expect from a Barbie story. Barbie and her life mate Ken classically represent beauty and luxury on a cliché level. But with the creative team behind the scenes, Barbie is shaping up to be a highly anticipated film with possible awards potential.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.

Margot Robbie as Barbie

The role of Barbie seems like a perfect fit for Margot Robbie based on her blonde bombshell looks alone, but her proven acting talent should also bring some excellent character work to the role. In the film Robbie's Barbie begins to have an existential crisis, questioning her own mortality and her perfect feet falling flat. This leads her to travel to the real world in order to find her answers.

Robbie had her breakthrough role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street nearly 10 years ago. In the decade since she’s become one of Hollywood's most in-demand actresses. The Australian-born actress has tackled every challenge that’s come her way. She received her first Oscar nomination for playing ice skating icon Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and received her second nomination two years later for her supporting role in the Fox News drama Bombshell. She conquered the world of superheroes by defining the role of Harley Quinn on film in the Suicide Squad films and Birds of Prey. She is rumored to reunite with Ryan Gosling for an untitled prequel to Ocean's Eleven, which will be directed by Jay Roach.

Ryan Gosling as Ken

You can’t have Barbie without Ken, and Ryan Gosling will bring Barbie’s boy toy to the big screen. Like Robbie’s casting as Barbie, Gosling appears tailor-made for the role of Ken. His chiseled good looks along with an acclaimed acting career promise more complex character work than you might imagine from a film based on toys. Gosling's Ken is portrayed as a bit of a dolt, whose only real job is "beach." He ultimately follows Barbie to the real world to find an answer to her existential crisis.

Gosling is a two-time Oscar nominee for his outstanding performances in Half Nelson and La La Land. He's also starred in acclaimed films such as Drive, Blade Runner 2049, Blue Valentine, and The Place Beyond the Pines. Gosling is next set to star in David Leitch's big-budget movie adaptation of The Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt.

Will Ferrell as CEO of Mattel

Will Ferrell stars as the CEO of Mattel, who is shocked to learn that real-life versions of Barbie and Ken are out and about in Los Angeles.

Ferrell brings his immense comedic talent to the table as well. The SNL veteran lightens up just about any film lucky enough to cast him. Ferrell has spent the last two decades building a body of work that would be worthy of the Comedy Hall of Fame if such a thing existed. He's appeared in numerous hit comedies including the Anchorman films, Elf, Step Brothers, Talladega Nights, The Other Guys, and the Daddy's Home movies. He also voiced President Business/Lord Business in another toy-based movie; The Lego Movie. He's next set to voice the lead in the R-rated talking dog comedy Strays and will star opposite Reese Witherspoon in the wedding comedy You're Cordially Invited.

Simu Liu as Ken #2

Simu Liu plays Ken #2, who is the rival of Gosling's Ken.

Liu is still fresh off his acclaimed turn in the Marvel universe as the titular hero in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. His next films include Arthur the King, Atlas, and Grand Death Lotto.

America Ferrera as Gloria

America Ferrera plays Gloria, a Mattel employee who, as a child, owned the main Barbie. She ends up teaming with Barbie and ultimately following her back to Barbieland.

During her career, she's acted in many acclaimed roles, including her award-winning role in Ugly Betty. She's stayed busy for the last several years as a member of the main cast of Superstore on NBC and for her voice role in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. She's next set to star in Craig Gillespie's ripped-from-the-headlines dramedy Dumb Money and will lend her voice to Pixar's next film Elio.

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt joins the cast as Gloria's daughter Sasha who tags alongside her mother and Barbie on their existential adventure.

Despite only being 15 years old, Greenblatt has already built herself an impressive career, she played Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity Wars and has starred in numerous hit films such as A Bad Moms Christmas, Scoob!, Love and Monsters, In the Heights, and The Boss Baby: Family Business. She most recently starred alongside Adam Driver in the dinosaur-centric thriller 65. Her next film is Eli Roth's long-delayed film adaptation of Borderlands where she stars alongside Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Ncuti Gatwa as Ken #4

British actor Ncuti Gatwa plays the role of Ken #4.

Gatwa perhaps is best recognized for his role in the Netflix comedy Sex Education. His comedy chops should serve him well on the set of Barbie. It's likely a relatively small part compared to the other Ken dolls, but Gatwa has nothing but more to look forward to. He's confirmed to be the next actor to take over the coveted role of Doctor Who, making him the first black actor to take on the long-running character. He will also star alongside Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan in Apple TV+'s big-budget WWII series Masters of the Air.

Issa Rae as President Barbie

Issa Rae joins the cast as President Barbie, who rules over Barbieland.

Rae has been on the rise since first breaking out with her own YouTube channel. Now, she's a multi-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for her role in HBO's Insecure. She's even a New York Times bestseller for her memoir The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. She most recently voiced Spider-Woman in this summer's smash hit sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and will reprise the role in Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Hari Nef as Dr. Barbie

Hari Nef plays Dr. Barbie.

Nef broke out in a big way with her role as Gittel in the Emmy-winning Prime Video series Transparent. Nef has gone on to appear in films and shows such as Assassination Nation, You, and 1Up. She most recently starred as Talia in HBO's controversial series The Idol and recently signed on to play the LGBTQ+ icon Candy Darling in a biopic.

Michael Cera as Allan

Michael Cera plays Allan, the only non-Ken man in Barbieland.

We’ve known Cera since he was a young man when he broke out as George Michael Bluth in Arrested Development. Since then, he’s become a fixture in the comedy world with iconic roles in Superbad, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno, This is the End, and Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. Cera has plenty of exciting roles on the horizon including the Scott Pilgrim anime series at Netflix, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, and Dream Scenario, and he's rumored to star in Wes Anderson's next film.

Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie

Emma Mackey stars as Physicist Barbie.

Like her co-star Ncuti Gatwa, Mackey's breakout role came in Netflix’s Sex Education, but Mackey’s been successfully transitioning to film roles with Death on the Nile and Emily. She'll next star in the drama Hot Milk opposite Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps.

Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie

Another SNL legend comes on board with Kate McKinnon joining the cast of Barbie as the Weird Barbie, who helps provide Robbie's Barbie with the existential answers that she's looking for.

Outside of SNL, McKinnon has starred in comedy films such as the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, Rough Night, Yesterday, Sisters, and The Spy Who Dumped Me. She has also lent her voice to animated films such as The Angry Birds Movie, Finding Dory, Ferdinand, and DC League of Super-Pets. She previously starred alongside Robbie in Bombshell in 2019. McKinnon is next set to star in Andrew Stanton's sci-fi drama In the Blink of an Eye.

Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie

Alexandra Shipp plays Writer Barbie.

Shipp got her break by landing the role of young Storm in the X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix taking over the role from Halle Berry. Outside of Storm, Shipp has starred in a wide variety of films including tick, tick... BOOM!, Love, Simon, Straight Outta Compton, Shaft, and All the Bright Places. Her next projects are the long-delayed Kung Fury 2 and the R-rated romcom Anyone But You where she'll star opposite Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie

Dua Lipa plays the role of Mermaid Barbie.

A three-time Grammy winner, Lipa also performs the film's main single "Dance the Night." Barbie marks her first acting role, and she'll return to the big screen next year in the spy film Argylle. Lipa is currently working on her third album.

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken #1

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Ken #1, who is also the best friend of the Ken played by Gosling.

Ben-Adir has been working in the industry for over a decade with roles in World War Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Commuter, Noelle, The OA, Peaky Blinders, and Hulu's High Fidelity. Though it was his role as Malcolm X in Regina King's directorial debut One Night in Miami that made him one of the most sought-after newer names in Hollywood. He currently is starring as the villainous Gravik in the Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion and will soon play the title role in the highly anticipated music biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

Emerald Fennell as Midge

Emerald Fennell plays the role of Midge, the only female non-Barbie in Barbieland who appears to be pregnant.

Fennell is most known for writing and directing the social thriller Promising Young Women, which won her an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2021. Her second feature, Saltburn, is set to release this fall. She also co-wrote the script for the upcoming John Wick spin-off film Ballerina starring Ana De Armas. She also served as the head writer on Season 2 of Killing Eve. Her acting credits include The Crown, The Danish Girl, and Anna Karenina.

Rhea Perlman as Ruth Handler

Rhea Perlman plays the role of Ruth Handler in Barbie, who was the creator of the original Barbie doll.

Perlman is most known for her role as the head-waitress Carla Tortelli in Cheers, a role that won her four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Perlman has also appeared in films like Matilda, I'll See You in My Dreams, and You People.

Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie

Sharon Rooney stars as Lawyer Barbie.

Rooney is most known for her role as Rae in the British comedy series My Mad Fat Diary. Rooney's film credits include playing Miss Atlantis in Disney's live-action Dumbo remake and starring alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in the biopic The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie

Nicola Coughlan plays Diplomat Barbie.

Coughlan is most known for her role as Penelope Featherington in Netflix's smash hit period drama Bridgerton and her role as Clare Devlin in the cult-favorite British sitcom Derry Girls. Barbie marks her first major film role.

Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie

Ana Cruz Kayne plays Judge Barbie.

Kayne previously worked with Greta Gerwig on the film Little Women, where she played the role of Olivia. Her other acting credits include Jerry and Marge Go Large, Another Earth, and the upcoming Netflix limited series Painkiller.