One of the most highly anticipated films releasing this Summer is Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The adaptation, directed by Greta Gerwig, of the iconic Mattel brand is coming out in July which has caused its pink-filled marketing machine to slowly ramp up. This has included new trailers, images, and interviews with the cast. However, it wouldn't be a Barbie movie without its own line of dolls to go along with it. Now, in a new adorable promo, the cast of Barbie reacts to their plastic counterparts.

The minute-long promo features Robbie, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera. Robbie’s Barbie gets the most spotlight as she’s the main Barbie and her different Barbie dolls give moviegoers a good look at the various outfits she wears in the film. Barbies are known for their costume changes after all with Robbie’s doll being seen in her “perfect day dress”, her bright pink cowgirl outfit, and her silver dancing attire. However, she’s not the only Barbie in town as there will be countless versions of the classic doll seen throughout this zany adventure including Rae who’s playing President Barbie. The same rules apply to Ken with the two main versions played by Gosling and Liu. In terms of this new teaser, seeing Robbie and her co-stars’ faces light up at the sight of their Barbie dolls will warm even the most cynical person’s heart.

What’s Barbie About?

Barbie drops moviegoers head first into “Barbie Land” as Robbie’s version of the doll is having a bit of a mental crisis as the magic of her world is slowly fading around her. This causes Barbie and Gosling’s Ken to journey to the real world to rediscover what it truly means to be alive. While the prospect of a Barbie movie seemed odd at first, this brand is arguably the most recognizable there is in the toy industry. The line has over 60 years of history and, once names like Gerwig and Robbie were attached to the film, the news cycle for Barbie continued to get more and more exciting. This included racking up an insanely talented cast. Besides the names already mentioned, the ensemble features Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell, and Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie.

When Does Barbie Release?

Barbie enters the real world and heads to theaters on July 21, 2023. If the latest trailer is to be believed, which saw Barbie hilariously contemplating death and getting arrested with Ken, the film is going to be an absurdly fun, self-aware, roller coaster ride. While audiences anxiously wait to party in Barbie’s world, you can view the new Barbie doll promo down below. The film wave of Barbie dolls can also be purchased, along with other cute merchandise, on Mattel’s website.