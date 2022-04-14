Life in plastic must really be fantastic, as the Margot Robbie-led Barbie film just added another two prominent stars to its cast, Issa Rae and Michael Cera. As People reveal, Rae and Cera were cast in undisclosed parts, as the movie adaptation of Mattel’s iconic line of toys is still being kept under wraps.

After creating and starring in 2011’s web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, Rae became a rising Hollywood star. The web series became the fully-fledged HBO series Insecure, which ended last year after five successful seasons. Rae was also featured in the hit drama The Hate U Give and will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in this year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). The star is known for her fight for Black and female representation in front and behind the cameras, and her involvement with the Barbie project teases that the film adaptation will not be what everyone expected.

As for Cera, the actor is known for starring in cult movies such as Superbad, Juno, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. In 2014, Cera also launched his music career with the “True That” album. The mysterious project only becomes more intriguing with Rae’s and Cera's additions to Barbie’s cast. So far, we know Robbie will play the part of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling will be her boy toy, Ken. However, Barbie's star-studded cast already counts with Will Ferrell, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Arianna Greenblatt, and Simu Liu, all playing unknown roles.

Robbie will be producing the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner with Tom Ackerley. The company was also behind Oscar-nominated features I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, besides having produced DC’s Harley Quinn-centric Birds of Prey. Considering how Robbie and LuckyChap are usually involved with films that offer a refreshing female perspective, we are all very curious to see what Barbie turns out to be, especially considering how the line of toys is frequently accused of setting unreal beauty expectations for young girls.

Robbie Brenner and David Heyman will also produce the project for Mattel and Heyday Films, respectively. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will be executive producers for the film. The film is directed by Academy Awards nominated Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, White Noise). Although Mattel has already adapted its Barbie lines in dozens of animated films, this will be the first live-action feature inspired by the iconic doll.

Barbie is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023. The movie is currently filming in London.

