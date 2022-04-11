One of the most intriguing upcoming films of late has been Warner Brother’s Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie in the iconic title role. The film has been adding a lot of cast members lately as the project heads towards the start of its production, and now another famous comedic talent has just joined. According to Deadline, Will Ferrell has joined the film in an unknown role.

Ferrell will join Robbie’s Barbie, Ryan Gosling’s Ken, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Arianna Greenblatt, and Simu Liu. The plot for the film remains under wraps, but Robbie will be producing the film through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner with Tom Ackerley. Robbie Brenner and David Heyman will also produce the project for Mattel and Heyday Films respectively. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will be executive producers for the film as well.

The level of talent around this film is reason enough to be very excited about the possibilities of this particular project. Barbie has seen an endless sea of direct-to-DVD offerings, so this adaptation could not be any further from that. Gerwig's first two solo directed features, Lady Bird and Little Women, were both critically acclaimed and Oscar nominated. Robbie's production company has also produced Oscar nominated films like I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman. Will we live in a world where Barbie will be an Oscar nominated film? Stranger things have definitely happened. Since Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach, expect another complex love story with the humorous wit that we have come to expect from this memorable pairing.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED: 'Barbie': Alexandra Shipp Joins Margot Robbie's Mattel Movie

Ferrell’s addition only adds to the bizarre excitement surrounding this film. The actor has starred in so many classic comedies over the years, like Old School, Anchorman, The Other Guys, Zoolander, The Lego Movie, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Semi-Pro. The sky is the limit to what kind of comedic genius he could bring to this film. Even though his role is currently unknown, just imagining Ferrell playing someone like Barbie’s dad is smile inducing. He could be humorously crashing Barbie’s dream house-like fantasies, but whoever Ferrell is playing, the actor is sure to bring the heavy gut-busting laughs along with him.

Barbie does not have an exact release date yet, but the film is slated for a 2023 release and the project is set to start production some time soon. They will be filming Barbie at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden Studios in London. From the looks of it, Ferrell appears to be the final major casting addition, but we are sure to learn more about the film once it officially enters production.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 12: Larry David Confirms New Season

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (353 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick