Now that the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie film is getting closer than ever, we're getting another clip to raise the anticipation for the upcoming pink-filled feature. Following Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" video and John Cena's ripped Mermaid Ken photo, Rotten Tomatoes uploaded a new video, showing Margot Robbie's Barbie roller skating her way back to the Barbie Land, alongside her two human friends, Mattel employee Gloria (America Ferrera) and her daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt).

In the clip, Barbie takes Gloria and Sasha on an adventure that will lead them to the pastel-colored Barbie Land, even though Sasha doubts whether the place is real or just an imaginary one. Unsure about the outcome, Gloria expressed excitement about going to Dreamland because — as she puts it — she never got to do anything (seemingly exciting) in her entire life. With all of them using rollerblades as their mode of transportation, as is typical Barbie fashion, Barbie eventually asks the two if they are ready for fun, hinting at an exciting adventure awaiting the mother-daughter duo.

Barbie Is All Things Exciting and Camp

The forthcoming film — which will grace theaters on July 21 — has thus far promised a campy and nostalgic cinematic ride, complete with compelling marketing campaigns and various companies jumping into the Barbie trend. The first reactions the film has received so far have been positive, with some calling it a next-level, heartfelt story with a feminist twist that adds to the film's beauty. In addition, the film was lauded not only for its campy and funny nature but also for its brilliant cast, which helped make Gerwig's live-action Barbie idea come to life.

Image via Warner Bros.

While we've seen our fair share of Barbie animated films over the years, the upcoming movie will be the first to feature the beloved doll in a live-action setting, and it only takes Gerwig to make it happen, with Robbie starring as the iconic doll, no less. The idea of creating a live-action Barbie sounds like a big risk at first, considering the Barbie brand appears to be limited when it comes to creating a full-length storyline. However, the team behind the film demonstrated that diving into nostalgia will never be a bad idea, as the film was also praised for incorporating various Barbie references.

Barbie will center around a dreamy place called Barbie Land, where various Barbies and Kens reside. However, despite her seemingly perfect lifestyle, Barbie starts to question her existence and decides to explore the world beyond the perfect one she knows. As a supportive boyfriend, Ken joins Barbie in her quest to see the real world, but living among humans appears to be less colorful and fantastic.

It's safe to say that the Barbie fever is in full swing, and we're all here for it, despite the world's shortage of pink paint. Barbie will soon grace cinemas on July 21. You can watch the clip below.