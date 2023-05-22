There are so many exciting films releasing this summer, but none have caught moviegoers’ interest like Barbie. The film, based on the iconic Mattel toy brand and directed by Greta Gerwig, is taking its pink Malibu beach house to theaters in July with a stacked ensemble cast. This includes famous pop star Dua Lipa who’s making her feature film debut as Mermaid Barbie. Now, ahead of its release, Lipa has teased her new single for Barbie, “Dance the Night”.

This Barbie’s About to Make a Splash

The song was teased in a short 10-second video of Lipa taking off her shoes like Barbie and blowing a kiss towards the camera. While the singer to actor transition has been hit-and-miss in the past, Lipa has picked the perfect first film to test out the acting waters. Mermaid Barbie is also the perfect character for Lipa. The previously released teaser poster for the singer showed off the character’s stunning blue hair, and it’s going to be exciting to see what kind of role Mermaid Barbie plays in the film. That being said, given Barbie’s all-star cast that includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Emma MacKey, and Will Ferrell, it doesn’t feel like Lipa will have a huge role in the film. However, she'll have a famous Merman along with her.

Over the last half decade, Lipa has been one of the best pop stars around blending her unique modern sound with a nostalgic disco-like energy effortlessly. Her second studio album Future Nostalgia lit up the radio during the pandemic in 2020 and is still delighting her fans three years later. Her style of music is perfect for Barbie given its adventures almost self-ware nature. While there’s still a lot of unknowns with the plot, the second teaser presented a Barbie world with multiple actors playing the classic doll and her boyfriend Ken. Robbie’s version seems to want a little more out of life and somehow ends up in the real world.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘Barbie’ Isn’t the First Time Ryan Gosling Had a Plastic Girlfriend

When Does Barbie Release?

Barbie hits theaters on July 20, 2023. While fans wait for Lipa to make her cinematic debut, you can view her new teaser down below. “Dance the Night” releases on Friday, May 26 at midnight.