Known for her role in Netflix's hit comedy-drama Sex Education, Emma Mackey is about to hit the big time in this summer's Barbie from her "hero" Greta Gerwig, and the actress has been discussing the lengths she went to in order to collaborate with the director. Gerwig's fascinating adaptation of the famous doll into a film that will apparently attempt to recontextualize Barbie for a new generation of young people, as well as providing an immensely entertaining theatrical experience, is being spoken of in glowing terms already, which comes as no surprise to Mackey, who ticked off her bucket list when working alongside Gerwig.

Speaking with Total Film about her BAFTA Rising Star nomination, Mackey spoke glowingly of her admiration for both Gerwig and Barbie itself, one of the year's most anticipated releases:

I jumped, I fought, I shouted from the rooftops in any way I could She’s my absolute hero and she lived up to expectations more than I could have anticipated. All of the people in it are excited to see how it’s going to end up. I just can’t wait, it feels like such a complete film to me. That’s how I felt when I read it, and that’s how it felt when we were filming it. I’m just excited for it all to come together. It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.

Mackey elaborated by praising the crew working on the film, pointing out that their care for their craft was a vital part of making a film the correct way, as well as providing the ideal creative platform and atmosphere for getting the best out of the actors on set.

"It was wonderful. It’s being helmed by people who know what they're doing and who care and who are in the best possible circumstances to do their job," she continued. "When they're in their element, and you see other people confident and calm in what they're doing, then you feel competent and calm, and you want to make them proud and you want to do the best job possible. It's all a very healthy work environment to be in. Those opportunities don't come by all the time so you've got to take them when you can."

Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21. Mackey will also be seen - possibly for the final time - in the fourth season of Sex Education, which is set to air this summer on Netflix.