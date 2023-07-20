Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Barbie.The journey that is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is one that is defined by its influences. Everything from the enduring The Truman Show to Jacques Tati’s magnificent PlayTime is interwoven into a world of plastic that is often quite fantastic. Most interestingly, the story then becomes about a character forging her own identity. Bouncing between the world of Barbieland and our own, it is a film that all comes down to Margot Robbie’s stereotypical Barbie having to make a choice. Will she stay behind in a world where every day is a perfect one that she has grown to realize may not be what she wants or come to Los Angeles which has its own fair share of problems she must face? The story, as written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, unsurprisingly takes a turn for the existential, as the conventional conflicts all wrap themselves up, that is worth diving into. However, in case it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to contain spoilers for all of the film. So, in the event that you haven’t seen it, best bookmark this page and come back after you have. Other than that, let’s get started.

As a brief background, Barbie is a film that does follow the general conventions one would expect from the types of films where the journey is a literal and emotional one. At the same time, it also injects some unexpected subversions that attempt to poke fun at the nature of it being a film that is being produced by Mattel that will inevitably benefit from its success. It is then a unique contradiction where every jab it does, no matter how fun, will always be somewhat compromised by the fact that it is feeding a mythology of a brand. Still, there are some effective and pointed gags like when Ryan Gosling’s obliviously hateful himbo becomes enamored with the idea of the patriarchy that he takes back to Barbieland. When Barbie then returns, he has taken it over with all the other bumbling Kens where he is planning to institute what is essentially a puppet government for himself to control all the women who seem almost brainwashed by what he is doing. Faced with the prospect that this fascist coup could upend the world that she has built where they aren’t subject to men’s control, Barbie joins up with her fellow Barbies along with the visiting mother-daughter duo of Gloria (America Ferrera) and Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) to take the army of manbaby Kens down.

'Barbie' Winks at Mattel Mythology While Making Its Own

To make a long story short, Barbie is successful in this undertaking. Who knew that all it took to take back power from the Kens was to play upon their egos in order to distract them while you snap all the other Barbies out of the trance they were under? After firmly telling a sobbing Ken that she doesn’t want to be with him and that he needs to find his own purpose in life separate from her, all seems to be at peace once more. That is, until a familiar face we had seen from earlier shows up. Why, it’s the founder of Barbie Ruth Handler (Rhea Perlman) who we had met briefly when Barbie was running through the corporate offices back at Mattel. After making many quips about how she ran into some tax troubles (which is all true and only half of the controversy surrounding the Barbie founder) we leave behind Barbieland for good this time. Handler then takes Barbie into a blank void where she offers her the choice about whether she wants to become human in the world or return to being a toy. Where our lead character had no struggles with this when presented with a fork in the road at the beginning of the film, insisting she stay where she has always been, now she grapples with the choice.

To assist her in this decision, Handler presents what are essentially glimpses of what it means to be alive. We and Barbie see young girls growing up in home video-esque memories, creating an emotionally reflective sequence that hammers home what it is that Greta had been getting at all along. Beyond the jokes and the light satirizing of the nature of the movie itself, the filmmaker was also building towards a more heartfelt realization. Barbie, though a toy, was expected to be oh so many things and live a perfect life. As she had begun to realize that this was not what she wanted or was even possible to pull off, there was pain to the revelation. She began experiencing real feelings, with all their contradictions causing her to reckon with her life like she never had before. The montage we get is this in action as we see that there is beauty to life just as there is an agony to it. Ruth had warned her about this, as the loss of her entire sense of self was always going to carry with it discomfort, but now there is a catharsis as well. Thus, seeing what joy there is to life out there, Barbie decides to join the world that she had only been a visitor to a bit ago as a full participant. It doesn’t end there as Gerwig slips in one last joke at the end that reveals her intentions one final time.

Barbie Goes Where She Has Never Gone Before

After she leaves behind the world of Barbieland to be reborn into our own, a now Birkenstock-wearing Barbara reunites with Gloria and Sasha who drop her off at the gynecologist. It is this closing line on which the film ends, making it seem like it could be a throwaway gag just to send audiences out into the world chuckling, but it also brings with it one final needle at Mattel. Though the film could often feel like it was persistently limited, this ending is about Barbara embracing her own body and self without anything to hold her back. That is, at least until the Mattel corporation ultimately ends up deciding to box her back up for a sequel.

