The teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s much anticipated Barbie is finally here, giving us just a taste of its star-studded cast, campy costumes, and clever references to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Mattel’s iconic Barbie and Ken dolls, it’s clear from just the minute-long teaser why Gerwig is the perfect director to bring Barbie to life on the big screen for the very first time.

Why Greta Gerwig?

Though now more widely recognized as a director, Gerwig got her start acting in mumblecore films in the mid-2000s, before achieving more mainstream success when she began working with frequent collaborator, and now partner, Noah Baumbach. Before co-writing Barbie together, Gerwig and Baumbach co-wrote Frances Ha and Mistress America, with Gerwig starring as the lead in both. In 2016, she played supporting roles in Jackie and 20th Century Women, and stars in Baumbach's latest film White Noise, coming to Netflix on December 30th.

Gerwig made her solo directorial debut in 2017 with Lady Bird, a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age dramedy about high school senior Christine 'Lady Bird' McPherson as she attempts to find herself and navigates a complicated relationship with her mother. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Original Screenplay — also written by Gerwig — and Best Director, making her the fifth woman to ever be nominated in the category.

Based on the teaser trailer and some leaked set photos, Barbie already appears to be much different from her first two films, but Gerwig is no stranger to adapting existing intellectual property. Her second film Little Women, released in 2019, is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's 1868 novel of the same name, earning six Academy Award nominations and breathing new life into a beloved American classic.

Looking at Gerwig’s career and what we’ve seen of the film so far, it is clear why she is the ideal director for a project like Barbie. As a writer-director, she brings a certain passion and sensitivity to her exploration of women’s issues and relationships in her films. Her unique sense of humor and attention to detail are sure to bring a sense of self-awareness to a concept that could easily remain one-dimensional in a different director’s hands.

Another notable feat of Gerwig's is her ability to assemble a strong ensemble cast to enhance her already exceptional screenplays. Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet both starred in her first two films, accompanied by the likes of Tracy Letts and Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird, and Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, and Florence Pugh in Little Women. For Lady Bird and Barbie, Gerwig teamed up with Allison Jones, the casting director behind The Office, and movies like Superbad and Bridesmaids. With Ronan and Chalamet nowhere in sight, Barbie marks the first time Gerwig has worked with Robbie and Gosling along with the extensive supporting cast including Issa Rae, Ncuti Gatwa, America Ferrera, Ritu Arya, and many more.

This is notably Gerwig’s most diverse cast so far, an element that is particularly important in a film about Barbie, a brand that has a long history of promoting a very particular and exclusionary beauty standard. For the majority of Barbie’s history, the classic blonde archetype dominated the market, but the brand has evolved significantly over the years to include dolls of different races, ethnicities, and body types. This is reflected in the cast, with Rae, Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and Hari Nef set to play different versions of Barbie and Ken, and also featuring plus-size actresses Nicola Coughlan and Sharon Rooney.

Why Barbie... and why now?

Mattel's Barbie is one of the most recognizable toys in the world, beloved by generations, but has also been subject to plenty of criticism and debate over its many years on the market, particularly over the lack of diversity among the dolls and Barbie's unrealistic body proportions, reinforcing a largely unattainable beauty standard - thin, white, blonde, with blue eyes, a large bust, and a tiny waist. In recent years Mattel has made many changes to rebrand itself as progressive and empowering to young girls, placing more focus on their Career Dolls, which come with accessories pertaining to different occupations like medical professionals, scientists, and teachers. The Barbie Role Models line launched in 2015, and the Inspiring Women line a few years later, honoring strong female role models of the past and present, including women like Maya Angelou, Naomi Osaka, and Misty Copeland. With this in mind, it's entirely possible we could see the release of a Greta Gerwig doll at some point in the lead-up to the film's release.

Barbie's incorporation of feminist messages in its branding also aligns nicely with the ultimate decision to have Gerwig write and direct the upcoming film. Gerwig is perceptive in her portrayal of women, their complex inner lives, and the nuances of their relationships with each other and with men. She's already tackled a feminist tale in Little Women, and we will likely see some degree of subversion in her take on one of the most recognizable symbols of hegemonic femininity. Her parody of the opening sequence of 2001: A Space Odyssey is a clever, tongue-in-cheek metaphor for the tremendous impact Barbie had on American culture upon its release. It was the first toy doll with adult features to be mass-produced in the United States, essentially replacing the baby doll, and giving young girls something to aspire to, for better or worse. The teaser shows several little girls playing with baby dolls, until Barbie appears, a giantess donning the signature black and white bathing suit and curly blonde bangs of the first Barbie doll released in 1959. The girls are awe-struck, and when Barbie flashes them a pearly smile and a playful wink, they promptly smash their baby dolls to pieces.

This teaser alone demonstrates Gerwig's unique approach to the source material and her understanding of Barbie's history. She knows what audiences are expecting when they hear the words "Barbie movie," but quickly makes it clear that Barbie will be more than just bleached blonde hair and cute outfits. As Robbie put it in an interview with British Vogue last year, “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’”