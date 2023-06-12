Margot Robbie is looking as powerful as ever, in new images from Barbie shared by British Vogue. The upcoming blockbuster will see Robbie playing the titular character in an adventure with very existential undertones, as Barbie is eager to find out if the dolls from her village are capable of dying, and how mortality gives more value to the moments she spends with the people she loves the most. While that might sound too deep for a movie about dolls with an impressive amount of colorful outfits, Greta Gerwig's upcoming story will allow the character to explore her feelings while looking iconic in the process.

Thankfully, Barbie won't be alone for the ride, as Ken (Ryan Gosling) will be right there with her when she jumps into the human world. Everything seemed perfect for Barbie back at her home. Parties were thrown every day, everyone was having fun, and it looked like her lifestyle could be sustainable forever. However, she began to feel uncomfortable when dealing with the notion that everything the dolls did was pointless. Her thoughts wouldn't sit right with the other Barbies, including the ones played by Emma Mackey and Issa Rae, who believed their lives were perfect exactly like they were.

Since nobody wanted to join Barbie in her quest for knowledge at first, she decided to grab her pink convertible and go by herself, until she realized she wasn't alone in the car. That's when she found out Ken had secretly accompanied her, and she wasn't only worried about one thing. They never left the house without their roller blades and, since Ken knew this, he brought his own pair to be ready to face the human world. Although they were very successful back in their home, the main duo of the film didn't know what dangers were waiting for them in a regular city.

Image via Warner Bros

The Villain in Barbie's Dreamy Atmosphere

The fact that dolls were real people living in their own space wouldn't sit right with the Chief Executive Officer of Mattel (Will Ferrell), who wanted to get to the bottom of the mystery before the world found out what was actually going on. There's no telling what's going to happen when Barbie and Ken run into Ferrell's new character, and that's considering how he doesn't know about Mermaid Barbie (Dua Lipa) and the other variant of Ken (Simu Liu) either. Beach parties, shiny cars and a ton of fun are awaiting audiences when one of the most anticipated movies of the summer hits the big screen.

You can check out the new images from Barbie below, before the movie opens in theatres on July 21: