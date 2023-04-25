The ongoing CinemaCon is dishing out many surprises from giving an exclusive peak into features like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter, to Transformers among other things. The second day has brought on Warner Bros. Discovery’s panel that has screened The Flash along with presenting its highly anticipated features like Wonka, Blue Beetle, and many more. Collider’s own Steven Weintraub is at CinemaCon, and it was revealed that John Cena is playing a merman in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie during the presentation.

Barbie fever among fans has been high ever since the first trailer came out. The movie features Margot Robbie as the titular doll alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, the cast and creative team shared their experience making the movie during the panel while revealing other details. The feature is extremely intriguing as it features a slew of Barbies and Kens and places Robbie’s version into the real world. While Cena’s involvement was revealed with the first trailer fans’ were waiting for the character reveal, given his comedic chops it’ll be fascinating to see him as a merman and what he’ll do with the character. It's to be noted that Dua Lipa is playing a mermaid.

What to Expect From Greta Gerwig's Barbie?

While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps, it’s understood that the movie will follow Barbie after she’s expelled from Barbie Land for being a less-than-perfect-looking doll and she sets off for the human world to find true happiness. As the trailer revealed Ken would be along with her on this “real world” ride. The initial trailer of the feature promises a fun and fantastic ride as Barbie and Ken try to navigate the real world. Robbie and Gosling are already being appreciated for their extremely campy looks and for getting into their character’s skin. The trailer paints a very naive image of the two dolls, and it’ll be interesting to see how the real world changes them.

Barbie Has An Impressive Cast

Along with Robbie and Gosling the upcoming feature casts Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie. Rounding off the cast as Ken are Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa while Will Ferrell plays the toy company CEO.

Barbie makes her big-screen debut on July 21. You can check out the trailer below.