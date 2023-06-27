Margot Robbie has reacted with surprise after being informed that Robbie Brenner, Head and Executive Producer of Mattel Films, has declared Barbie, the upcoming film from Greta Gerwig and starring Robbie, to be "not a feminist film". Robbie appears as the titular doll in one of the most eagerly anticipated films of the summer, and indeed, the day of July 21.

During an interview conducted by Eliana Dockterman for Time Magazine, Brenner expressed her view that Gerwig's film was "not a feminist movie," a sentiment shared by other Mattel executives the author interviewed. This opinion sharply contrasted with the writer's own interpretation of the film and conversations with several actors, who spontaneously described the script as feminist.

When the writer relayed Mattel's statement to Robbie, she raised an eyebrow and inquired, "Who said that?" After a sigh, she responded, "It's not a matter of whether it is or isn't. It's a movie. A movie that encompasses so much." Robbie emphasised to the author that the crucial aspect is that "we're in on the joke." She clarified that the film was not a mere superficial portrayal of Barbie but had depth and substance.

The idea that Gerwig would make a film that didn't even touch on the message of femininity seems drastically out of touch for Mattel, whose confused messaging on the movie is poorly timed. Gerwig's previous films, including Frances Ha, Lady Bird and Little Women have all meditated heavily on the themes of femininity and Barbie's plot - which touches not just on femininity but even mortality as a woman - is no different.

What's Barbie About?

The film takes place in Barbie Land, a perfect society where every Barbie possesses an impressive occupation. Narrated by Helen Mirren, she informs the audience that all feminist and equal rights issues have been resolved. Every night, the Barbies gather for sleepovers, celebrating their beauty and confidence. The Kens, portrayed by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, and others, exist as convenient dance partners. However, Robbie's Barbie starts contemplating mortality, noticing changes like her once-arched feet going flat and cellulite appearing on her thigh.

In order to confront these transformations, she embarks on a journey into the real world accompanied by Ken, who has been feeling like a mere accessory in Barbie's idyllic existence. The real world proves to be, well, real. Men in suits at Mattel, led by CEO Will Ferrell, deliver empty and speeches about female empowerment, while preteens disparage Barbie for negatively impacting their self-esteem. Both Barbie and Ken embark on quests of self-discovery in this new reality.

We will all live in a Barbie world on July 21, 2023.