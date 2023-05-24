If the Barbie trailer gave audiences any indication that living in the world of the upcoming film would be a fantastic idea, their assumptions would be correct, as apparently the set of the movie was joyful thanks to the creative process behind the story. In a recent interview with Vogue, Ryan Gosling revealed that Margot Robbie would give him gifts every day they were on set. The strategy was to help the actor get into character by getting him beach-related articles tied with a pink bow. It was all a part of the construction of Ken's character, as the relationship between the two is a very particular one. Here's what Gosling said about the gifts:

"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

The lore behind Greta Gerwig's latest project is how Ken, in concept, is merely an accessory to Barbie, with his sole purpose being that of admiring the doll, while providing her with encouragement and love. Added to that, there will be multiple versions of the character present in the story, just like the titular doll herself. Robbie and Gosling are the "Stereotypical" Barbie and Ken, which could be another way of referring to them as the default versions. Other Barbies of their world are classified according to their favorite hobby, or the role they play in society, while the other Kens are also just Ken, playing into the movie's tagline: "She's everything, he's just Ken."

Image via Warner Bros.

The upcoming movie will deal with a very emotional story, as Barbie is living in a perfect world surrounded by her closest friends. Something will force her to get out of the Barbie world and into a human city, where she'll be confronted by the less-than-perfect regular life. As teased in the trailer for the movie, Ken will follow her, and the pair will be stuck on regular Earth for a while. It remains to be seen what lessons Ken and Barbie will learn in the real world — or what they have to teach us — but what has been confirmed is that the project will have a big scale that will even include musical numbers.

There's Always a Barbie Ready for Anything

As stated above, there will be multiple versions of the iconic dolls present in the film, and they will be played by very familiar faces. Dua Lipa and John Cena will be joining the cast of the movie as Mermaid Barbie and Mermaid Ken, in minor roles that will surely be memorable simply by the odd combination of talent behind it. Simu Liu will portray a different version of Ken, one that might have a bone to pick with Gosling's version for an unknown reason. And, in a world that plays by children's rules, it will be interesting to see how they settle their differences without any real violence or strong language.

Barbie debuts in theaters on July 21. You can watch the trailer down below.