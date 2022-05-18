Warner Brothers has a lot of exciting films coming in the near future. One of those films being Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie in the title role. Fans just got the first look at Robbie in character at CinemaCon last month, but now it appears that Robbie is not the only Barbie in town.

According to Kyle Buchanan of the New York Times, he learned at Cannes that Issa Rae and Hari Nef will also be playing different versions of Barbie. However, that’s not all as the same thing goes for Ryan Gosling’s Ken. Buchanan says that Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will be playing different versions of Ken as well.

So why could this be? Are we all playing Barbie and Ken? Are fans in for a Barbie multiverse? As hilarious as that may be, that seems unlikely. What this development could tell us is that Robbie’s Barbie might be in for an identity crisis as she starts to realize that she is not the only Barbie in the universe. This news, as absurdly funny as it may initially sound, actually makes sense when you think about it. The Barbie brand has been around for over 60 years and is not restricted to just one doll. There have been many dolls over the years that have celebrated people of all different shapes, sizes, genders, and ethnicities. This is on brand for Barbie and the same goes for Ken. It is going to be very exciting to finally find out the exact details of Barbie’s plot, but for now, just hearing that there will be multiple Barbies and Kens partying has endless potential.

Image via Marvel/Disney

RELATED: ‘Barbie’ Sets 2023 Release Date Alongside ‘Oppenheimer’

Barbie also stars Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, and Will Ferrell. Rounding out this massive cast is Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou. After hearing this news, it is probably a safe bet that there are a few more Barbies and Kens in this cast. Barbie is being directed by Gerwig from a screenplay by Noah Baumbach and Robbie’s production company LuckyChap Entertainment is producing the film.

With every new piece of news, the hype for Barbie just keeps on growing. She may be a Barbie girl living in a Barbie world, but what happens when Barbie finds out she’s not alone in the universe? That is what this bizarrely sounding yet charming adaptation looks to tackle. Barbie is currently filming at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden Studios in London and will attempt to take down Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the box office on July 21, 2023. The mysteries of this new Barbie world remain unsolved, but until we get more clarity, be on the lookout for more Barbie clues.

'Wonder Twins' Movie Starring KJ Apa and Isabel May Not Moving Forward

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Shane Romanchick (460 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe