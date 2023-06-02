As a trend of over-reliance on CGI sweeps across Hollywood, director Greta Gerwig insisted physical sets were used in her upcoming project Barbie, in order to ground the film with a sense of "authentic artificiality". However, a fantasy world fit for a blonde, bimbo girl comes with a hefty price tag, as the film's production designer Sarah Greenwood has revealed that so much pink paint was used for the sets of the film, that it apparently lead to an international shortage.

While the film centers around the classic doll toy line, one famed for its superficiality, Gerwig wanted to give the film a sense of authenticity, opting to use physical sets and even going so far as to use hand-painted backdrops rather than CGI. While the director wanted to create "the alternate universe of Barbie Land,” she explained to Architectural Digest, “everything needed to be tactile, because toys are, above all, things you touch.” This, along with Gerwig's decision to eliminate doors and walls, fittingly gives the film the look of taking place in an upscaled Barbie's Dreamhouse children's play set.

This desire to give the film a childlike quality was at the heart of the production design, as Greenwood explained that "maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," with Gerwig demanding everything on set be pink. Greenwood continued, "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much," as not to "forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl." So much was used during the creation of the sets that it created an international shortage of the florescent pink shade of Rosco paints; "the world ran out of pink," she said. When creating the large stages for the film, movie musicals were also utilized as a point of inspiration - not only for the visual world of the film but also for the film's performances.

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: Visit 'Barbie's Dreamhouse With New Colorful Set Images

Who Will Star in Barbie?

The film will see Margot Robbie star as the iconic titular doll, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken. However, like the toy line, the film will feature many different variations of the characters, boasting a sizable cast of stars. Also appearing in the film will be Kate McKinnon as Weird Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Anna Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Issa Rae as President Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, and Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie. Alongside this army of Barbies will be multiple Kens played by the likes of Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans.

With Greta Gerwig positioned as one of the most notable up-and-coming auteurs, its no surprise that the striking visual style of Barbie has lead to interest in what has been coined the "Barbiecore" aesthetic to skyrocket; the TikTok hashtag for "Barbiecore" has accumulated over 342 million views. Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.