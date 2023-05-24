Barbie is about to make a huge impact when it hits the big screen this summer, but something about the distribution of property between the Barbies and Kens might not as balanced as you think. During a recent interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie explained how, at the beginning of the upcoming blockbuster, the Kens will have nothing to their name, and everything in the beautiful, pink world will belong to the Barbies. This would be consistent with how the characters are presented in their toy counterparts, where the focus remains on the titular doll. Here's what Robbie had to say about the situation:

"The Kens have a journey in front of them. In the beginning of the movie, nobody thinks about Ken. Nobody worries about Ken. Ken doesn’t have a house. Or a car. Or a job. Or any power. And, um, that is gonna be sort of unsustainable."

While most of the characters are comfortable with how things have been established, leaving everything to the Barbies might not be practical in the long term, leaving the Kens without the possibility of helping them in case of an emergency. Ryan Gosling will be in charge of playing the counterpart to Robbie's Barbie, as the two are classified as the "stereotypical" versions of their characters. The default labeling is present due to the fact that, in their world, Barbies and Kens are classified according to their favorite hobbies or the roles they play in society at large.

Everything will start to crumble for Barbie one fateful day when she begins to question the reality she lives in. As soon as she starts to wonder if dolls are mortal, or what their purpose is, she starts to change, and that's not something the rest of the dolls could feel comfortable with. Her journey would eventually lead her and Ken to the human world, where they'll cross paths with the top executive from a toy company played by Will Ferrell. Barbie will have much to learn about how humans experience life before she can go back to the world where everything is literally pink.

The Guest Stars of Barbie

While Robbie and Gosling will play the main versions of the toys on the big screen, their village is filled with variants of the characters played by top tier guest stars. Simu Liu will portray a different Ken and, if the movie's trailers are anything to go by, this character will have a problem with Gosling's version of the character. Added to that, John Cena will take a break from playing a tough vigilante in order to portray Mermaid Ken, who happens to be married to a Mermaid Barbie portrayed by Dua Lipa. Some other unexpected appearances might surprise audiences when Barbie premieres on July 21.

