Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the most anticipated films of the summer, but not much is known regarding one specific plot element from the upcoming comedy. While Barbie (Margot Robbie) has always lived in a perfect world, in the movie, she will be forced to confront the human world, which is already filled with plenty of problems of its own. During a recent interview the actress had with Vogue, it was revealed that the reason why Barbie leaves her beautiful village is because she begins to wonder about her own mortality. After she presents her doubts and concerns to her friends, her feet fall flat, instead of the normal Barbie position where they are always ready to wear fashionable heels.

The change makes everyone around her look at the titular doll as if she isn't normal. Later Barbie will venture into a regular city, presumably to get answers. In the trailer, Ken (Ryan Gosling) sneaks into her car to go along with her, even if Barbie didn't want him to due to how dangerous the mission could be. To prove just how unprepared the pair is to spend a couple of days living like regular humans, the first thing they care about while leaving their life behind is if they have their rollerblades ready.

During her adventures in the human world, Barbie will have to learn how people indeed pass away, and how the lifestyle she was used to back at her home inhabited by dolls is nothing like the things regular people go through every day. She will even cross paths with the top executive from a toy company, who will be portrayed by Will Ferrell. It is currently unknown why the new character will be chasing Barbie around town, knowing the titular fashion icon, the doll can't be the evil one in the situation.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: ‘Barbie’: How Margot Robbie Helped Ryan Gosling Live His Best Malibu Ken Life

Barbie and Ken's Friends in Barbie Land

Since everyone can be who they want to be in the world of Barbie, the village where the characters of the movie come from is filled with variants of the same toys. These Barbies and Kens are defined by their favorite hobbies or the role they play in society. For example, Issa Rae will be in charge of portraying President Barbie, while John Cena will play a version of Ken who is also a mermaid. He won't be alone when it comes to the ocean department, as famous singer Dua Lipa will make her way to the big screen to play Mermaid Barbie. You never know who you might run into in this colorful world.

Barbie comes to theaters on July 21, until then, you can watch the latest trailer down below.