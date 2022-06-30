Barbie star Ritu Arya praised the working environment created by Margot Robbie and her company LuckyChap Entertainment, which is currently producing the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Mattel's famous line of toys. In an exclusive interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, Arya said she feels lucky to work with Barbie’s team, underlining how LuckyChap tries to create a healthy and safe atmosphere on set.

Founded in 2014 by Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Ker, LuckyChap has already received international recognition for producing films that offer a refreshing female perspective. The company was behind Oscar-nominated features I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, while also being involved with DC’s Harley Quinn-centric Birds of Prey. What all of these movies have in common is that they put female narratives in focus, often denouncing genre violence and everyday exclusions.

So, we all got somewhat curious when LuckyChap got involved with a live-action Barbie movie, a Mattel line of toys that was often criticized for creating unobtainable beauty standards for young women. However, as Arya explains it, the project is coming up as a fantastic experience, as LuckyChap and Robbie try to create a safe environment during production. As Arya puts it:

“It felt like a really wonderful atmosphere. And that’s, you know, I guess down to them [LuckyChap]. It felt easy, and playful, and supportive, and light. Like, no hierarchy, just people having fun doing art. It was, I think, testament to them. A really, really beautiful experience.”

While little is known about the Barbie movie plot, earlier this year, we learned that the film would feature multiple versions of the titular doll and her companion Ken. Both Robbie and Issa Rae are already confirmed to be different Barbies, while Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu will take over as different versions of Ken. This curious idea is already a good step towards representation and makes us wonder what is going on in the film. Unfortunately, Arya couldn’t share any secrets about the film’s story. In Arya’s words:

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say anything. But all I can say is Greta Gerwig is amazing. Margot Robbie is amazing. I had the best time, and I’m so, so grateful to be part of this, like, insanely cool project.”

Barbie's star-studded cast also includes Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emerald Fennell. The film is directed by Academy Awards nominated Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, White Noise).

Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. You can check the full interview with Arya below: