The internet collectively swooned over Ryan Gosling’s Ken avatar when WB released his first look from the upcoming Barbie movie. His perfect white-blond hair, wearing ‘80s-style bare-chested denim vest and jeans, the look was completed with the spray tan and custom boxers with Ken written on it screamed ‘camp’ for many and rightfully so. The actor recently shared his excitement with Variety on The Gray Man red carpet, “Finally, it’s happening. This has been coming my whole life.”

Along with Gosling Barbie features Margot Robbie in the titular role along with many talented actors like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera. Speaking of his experience and on-screen representation Gosling said,

“I felt like I was seeing myself. I felt seen. I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this,” Gosling continued. “Gotta do it for the Kens. Nobody plays with the Kens.”

Barbie was first set up at Sony with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, attached to lead at different points however, WB picked it up in 2018, where Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach came on board to pen the screenplay. Previously, Sony’s logline hinted at a story where Barbie goes on an adventure in the real world after being kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect. She soon comes to a realization that perfection comes from inside.

While Gosling is sworn to secrecy about the upcoming movie his recent comments to ET certainly allure to the previously set theme. Comparing Ken with The Gray Man's Court Gentry he quipped,

That Ken life is even harder than the ‘Gray Man’ life, I think. Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house. He’s going through some stuff. I can’t wait for people to see the film. That's all I can say, otherwise Mattel will come in and box me up.

While one can only speculate what is to come, Gosling’s comments are in line with what Robbie revealed to British Vogue in an August 2021 interview, she said, “Barbie comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections.” Further adding, “But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she explained. “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’”

Gosling is currently seen in Russo Brother’s The Gray Man opposite Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Barbie is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Check out the trailer for Gray Man below: