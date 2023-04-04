Barbie has arrived in style! Fans finally have a good look at the fantastic new Barbie world featuring Margot Robbie as the titular character alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken along with the rest of the star-powered Barbies and Kens! While the story and plot details of the feature are tightly kept under wraps, the freshly released trailer and posters give a taste of the refreshingly campy world fans are about to enter. Along with the new marketing material the makers have also revealed a selfie generator for fans. Just snap a new picture or upload an old one to get a Barbie makeover of your own! The audience is going to love the opportunity to see themselves as a part of this universe.

The long-awaited movie is about unarguably one of the highest-selling toy brands around the world. A Barbie doll has been a childhood staple for an entire generation, while Robbie and Gosling look pretty amazing in their characters the movie makes a point to show a diverse array of Barbies and Kens including Issa Rae and Simu Liu. The new trailer builds upon the maiden trailer, and we get a hilarious moment where all the Barbies and Kens are greeting each other on the beach. We also see Robbie’s Barbie making moves in the human world – which will be an interesting plot point to dig into during the movie.

The Team Behind Barbie

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, by a script, she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. While the duo is huge in the independent movie scene, it remains to see what they did with an ensemble star cast and studio budget, this time around. Be sure to expect underlying themes of inclusion and self-discovery, which are quite apparent in all the promotional material.

Image via Warner Bros.

Along with Robbie, Gosling, Rae, and Liu, the film also stars Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, along with Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, and Hari Nef. Furthermore, Helen Mirren serves as the narrator of the movie, but whether she'll appear in the final film is unknown. Also, rounding off the cast are Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, and John Cena.

Barbie premieres in theaters on July, 21. You can make your very own Barbie poster with the selfie generator, and watch the newly released trailer down below: