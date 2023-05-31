When stepping into the world of Barbie, the team behind the new blockbuster had to immerse themselves into the culture behind one of the most popular toys in history. Bright shades of pink and circular shapes have been present in Barbie's world for decades, and when it came to portraying that charm on the big screen, the production design team put their best effort in bringing that experience in front of the camera. Thanks to Architectural Digest, audiences can have a new look at the sets built for Greta Gerwig's latest feature, understanding how the story will take place in a world as colorful as the personality of its protagonist.

Margot Robbie will be in charge of portraying the titular doll, in a village inhabited only by Barbies and Kens. The counterpart to her version of the character will be played by Ryan Gosling, forming up the perfect couple in the perfect city. However, everything will change one fateful day, when Barbie will start questioning her own mortality, and her purpose in life. Her questions will not be well received in her community, given how everyone just lives a wonderful day over and over again. It will be up to her to find out if there's more to this life than days at the beach and improvised musical numbers.

Her quest will lead her to leave her home, as she goes to the human world in order to find answers. Unfortunately for her, Ken goes along for the ride, and the pair needs to learn how to survive in a regular city, where danger can be lurking around in any corner. That's where they will cross paths with the CEO of Mattel, played by a very energetic Will Ferrell. The executive will be extremely surprised by the fact that Barbie is real, and he will do anything in his power to prevent the truth from getting out. Barbie and Ken will have their roller blades ready in case things get ugly.

The Inspirations Behind Barbie

Warner Bros. knew they had to create a big spectacle when delivering one of the biggest movies of the summer, so they based the world of Barbie around big movie musicals. One of the most important aspects of said films were the colorful sets, and deciding to actually build Barbie's home instead of creating it with digital imagery will allow audiences to see a more believable image when Barbie hits theaters on July 21. It remains to be seen if Barbie will get the answers she so desperately needs, or if she will just have to accept her fate and party like there was no tomorrow forever.

