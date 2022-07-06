While we’re in the heart of the 2022 summer movie season, it’s never too early to look forward to the most anticipated films of next summer. Arguably the most intriguing film is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film, set to release in July 2023, has recently taken the internet by storm with the first official photos of Barbie and Ken being released. That in itself has spawned a bunch of hilarious memes. Now in an interview with Empire Magazine another one of the film's stars, Emma Mackey, has revealed that the cast took part in a sleepover before filming began this summer.

“Right in the beginning, we had a sleepover for the Barbies, which would involve playing games with Scott [Evans] and Ncuti [Gatwa],” Mackey said. One of those games was table tennis with Mackey adding, “I don’t play games usually, because I get so competitive and angry. But Scott and I were top of the game.” While we still don’t know much about the official plot of the adaptation, Mackey seemingly confirms a previously reported story detail. There will be multiple actors playing Barbie. Robbie will be the main Barbie of the story, but other cast members like Issa Rae, Alexandra Shipp, and Hari Nef will also be playing the title character. Since this was apparently a Barbie character-specific sleepover you can add Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans to that list of actors most likely playing the iconic doll. This also brings into question if there was a rival Ken sleepover as, besides Gosling, actors like Shang-Chi star Simu Liu are reported to be playing Barbie’s famous boyfriend as well.

Mackey also had nothing but praise for Gerwig saying in the interview, “She’s everything I could have dreamed of. She’s so invested and precise, and so childishly delighted by what she’s doing.” The actress would continue to say, “Scorsese said, ‘Never lose the amateur in you.’ I see Greta behind her monitor laughing, and she’ll reference something very niche, and it will make total sense in that moment. Her mind is fizzing all the time. I love being around those kinds of people.” Gerwig is both the co-writer and director of this film which has turned a lot of heads since she has directed recent Oscar-winning films Lady Bird and Little Women. It’s still crazy that the next film will be Barbie given her talented pedigree, but that is what makes this adaptation so exciting in the eyes of film fans.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Barbie' Casts Marisa Abela Opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

In a world where film fans can’t seem to agree on anything, the anticipation for the Barbie movie has brought us joyfully together. The fact that the cast got together for a sleepover is just smile-inducing and hopefully, Aqua’s song “Barbie Girl” was played many times throughout the night. Mackey has been a rising star in Hollywood with the hit Netflix series Sex Education and the recently released film Death on the Nile. She’s such a talented actress and teased Barbie by calling the film, “light and funny and silly and American and pink.”

However, Mackey is only one piece of this insanely talented A-list cast. Along with Robbie, Gosling, and the other previously mentioned cast members, the film is also starring Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou. Filming is currently underway with Barbie set to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Until then, you can read Mackey’s full Empire interview.