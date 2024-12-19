Barbie took the world by storm last year by grossing nearly $1.5 billion at the box office before it debuted on Max several months later, where it has been exclusively streaming for the last year. Although Barbie hasn’t left Max, she’s still partying with Ken on a new streaming platform as of this week, Netflix, where the quirky comedy is currently the sixth-most-popular movie. Barbie follows Barbie and Ken on their journey into the real world as they discover things aren’t quite as easy outside Barbieland as they thought. The 2023 flick stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles of Barbie and Ken, and it earned strong scores of 88% from critics and 83% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Greta Gerwig directed Barbie and also wrote the script along with her husband Noah Baumbach. Gerwig has directed four movies in her career dating back to 2008, making her feature debut on Nights and Weekends, the romantic drama that she also starred in alongside Joe Swanberg and Jay Duplass. Nine years later she helmed Lady Bird, the coming-of-age drama starring Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, and she followed that up two years later with Little Women, another coming-of-age drama that also starred Emma Watson and Florence Pugh. Baumbach recently wrote and directed Marriage Story, the 2021 romantic drama starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and he also reunited with Driver the next year on White Noise, the horror comedy featuring Gerwig in one of the lead roles that also stars Don Cheadle.

What Else Is Making Rounds in the Netflix Top 10?

Carry-On, the thriller starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman that’s drawing comparisons to Die Hard is the #1 movie on Netflix right now, and it’s tailed by It Ends With Us, the controversial Colleen Hoover adaptation starring Blake Lively that earned a fortune at the box office earlier this year. The Dead Don’t Die, the undead thriller starring Adam Driver and Bill Murray, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix, with Megan Fox’s Subservience sitting at #4 after debuting on the platform at #1 but being passed by newer additions. We’re the Millers, the comedy starring Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston, is clinging for life at the #10 spot on Netflix.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Barbie on Netflix.

