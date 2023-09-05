The Big Picture Barbie has become the highest grossing movie of 2023, surprising even Warner Bros. with its impact on the box office and pop culture.

The film will be available for digital purchase and rental on September 12, allowing audiences to bring the musical numbers, drama, and comedy into their own homes.

While other release dates were postponed due to high demand in theaters, September 12 is now set as the definitive launch date for Barbie's home media campaign. A physical release is not currently planned, but the film will eventually be added to the Max catalog.

The summer of Barbie might be over, but the biggest movie of the year still has a couple of tricks in its sleeve. According to Deadline, Greta Gerwig's latest movie will be available for purchase and rental through digital platforms on September 12, allowing audiences to take the musical numbers, heartfelt drama and charismatic comedy to their homes. While it appeared that nothing could beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the box office, Barbie showed up to break every kind of expectation, becoming one of the biggest releases since movie theaters around the world opened up again after the pandemic.

While other dates had been previously announced by Warner Bros. for the release on digital platforms of the biggest movie in their history, it kept being pushed back because of the high demand the title still displayed in theaters. But now, September 12 seems to be the definitive launch date for Barbie's home media campaign. It's unknown if a physical media release is currently being planned for the title by the studio but, for now, digital platforms will be the only place where audiences can take another trip to Barbieland, until the film is added to the Max catalog later this year.

Barbie follows the version of the titular doll played by Margot Robbie, who had been happy leading a life of parties and going to the beach over and over again. But one fateful day, Barbie realizes her life isn't perfect anymore, and Weird Barbie (Kate McKinnon) advises her to go to the real world to find the answers to her questions. Riding in her pink convertible alongside Ken (Ryan Gosling), Barbie is completely determined to understand why these changes are happening around her, coming to terms with the fact that the real world is nothing like the place she lives in.

The Biggest Movie of the Year

Not even Warner Bros. could've predicted the impact Barbie would have on this summer's box office and on pop culture. Currently sitting at $1.383 billion, Barbie is the highest grossing movie of 2023. There's plenty of competition to come in the form of The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it would be a challenge for either of those sequels to take the spot at the top of the chart. Life in plastic is turning out to be fantastic for the studio, but any conversation regarding another film based on the property will have to wait until the ongoing dual strike comes to an end.

