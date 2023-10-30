The Big Picture Noah Baumbach initially thought the idea of the Barbie film was terrible and wanted nothing to do with it, but Greta Gerwig convinced him with a script that focused on embracing mortality.

Gerwig and Baumbach had a fun time collaborating on the film, trying to amuse and one-up each other, and they believe it's the best thing they've ever written.

Gerwig wanted Baumbach on board for the project because they have successfully teamed up before and she knew having him would elevate the film.

During the WGA West Q&A moderated by Judd Apatow, Barbie co-writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach spilled all behind-the-scenes tea when it came to creating the now iconic film — including how Baumbach thought it was a "terrible idea" and wanted nothing to do with a life in plastic, even though it's fantastic. Barbie broke records at the box office, grossing over $1 billion. However, due to the WGA strike, Baumbach and Gerwig sat out the film's press tour for the most part.

According to Baumbach, he just didn't "see how [the Barbie film was] going to be good at all." And every time Gerwig would approach him to co-write with her, he would block it out, hoping that they could get out of doing the project. Gerwig then chimed in with all the reasons Baumbach listed for not wanting to work on Barbie. She recalled him saying: “’There’s no character and there’s no story, so why do you want to do this? There’s no entry point.’ And he’d do, like, side calls to try to get us out of it.”

How Did Greta Gerwig Convince Noah Baumbach to Do ‘Barbie’?

According to Baumbach, there was a specific moment in the script that turned things around for him. He shared that "It was Barbie waking up in her Dreamhouse and coming out to her backyard and meeting somebody who was sick and dying. I read these pages and I thought, ‘I understand now what this is.’ … The movie is about embracing your mortality and about the mess of it all, so it was exciting.” And with Baumbach completely on board, he and Gerwig were able to fully immerse themselves into the writing process. He looks fondly back at those moments, arguing that "It was the most fun" either of them had as they spent the majority of their time trying to “amuse each other and one up each other.” And that he truly believes Barbie is "the best thing we’ve ever written." Baumbach shared how important it was for him to follow Gerwig's direction, because "if she really [believed] it, then [he knew that there was] something there."

While it's a good thing that the two came together to create such a powerful story in Barbie, why was it so important for Gerwig to get Baumbach on board? Per Variety, Barbie actress Margot Robbie — who also acted as producer on the film under her production company LuckyChap Entertainment — wanted Gerwig to write the film. However, she would only join on if Baumbach came along as the couple have successfully teamed up on various projects in the past, including 2022s White Noise (a film that influenced Barbie) and 2010s Greenberg, the film they meet on. The pair clearly make each other better, and Gerwig knew having him with her would only elevate the project. And spoiler alert, she was right.