Ah, the great Barbenheimer (or is it Boppenheimer?) phenomenon of 2023. We all will remember where we were when we first heard of this craze that has been sweeping the nation as we know it. For those who aren’t aware of what has become the double feature of the century for moviegoers, we have only one question: what is it like outside these days? No, really, what does it feel like to, how do you say, “touch grass?” We haven’t left our computers for days as we count down the days to this event, making and sharing memes until our minds begin to melt. Many are then planning to spend even more time inside by watching the two new films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, in quick succession. What began as a bit of a fun online joke has morphed into an experience, with theaters selling T-shirts left and right to get us all hyped for this event. Are they the best films from their respective directors? Well no, but they are perhaps their most fraught works that have only just begun to generate conversation.

Thus, wearing their brightest pink that then can change into their most drab suits, the bravest among us are prepared to take a full blast of existential dread that comes in both Greta Gerwig’s vibrant hues of Barbieland and Christopher Nolan’s black-and-white dread of World War II. Still, there remains a pressing question at the core of all this: which one should you see first? This is the most important decision you will make in setting out on this expedition and is not one to be taken lightly. Lucky for you, having seen both films and had some time to reflect on them, I’ve come to what is the only correct answer: Barbie and then Oppenheimer. Now, before you say that this is blasphemous and begin to gather your pitchforks, this order is not a statement on the respective films’ quality. Rather, it is about creating a unique emotion and how the experience will vastly change based on how it is that you decide to approach it.

RELATED: 10 Weirdest Movie Pairings Released the Same Day Before 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer'

Watch 'Barbie' First, Then 'Oppenheimer'

Image via Warner Bros.

Now, while some have argued that Gerwig’s latest feature that she co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach would be best to use as a chaser to the haunting tone of Oppenheimer, this is approaching the experience backward and ultimately sells both films short. After all, when you down a chaser after drinking something bitter, it is a quick and easy swallow that goes fast. A film is something meant to be savored and not just used as a counterbalance to something else. The best way to get the full experience for each is with Barbie first. That way, you begin the day with a bright smile on your face as you take in the joyous performances of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who each are pitch-perfect in their roles. Had you seen Oppenheimer first, you wouldn’t be able to fully appreciate the fun as you would likely find yourself emotionally and physically tired by the three-hour epic that culminates in a harrowing realization of humanity’s own capacity to destroy ourselves. While this might help put you in the shoes of Barbie as she undertakes a bit of a similar emotional journey when realizing the world is an often cruel place, that experience is best left in Gerwig and Robbie’s hands to guide you through it. When you arrive at the end, while there is a bit of a bittersweet nature to it, you’ll feel a greater sense of hope that will set you up perfectly for that to be shattered to pieces when you then step into the often overwhelming Oppenheimer.

While there are moments of humor and humanity in Nolan’s latest, it is also a rather unrelentingly bleak experience that approaches its story in a manner that reveals there is no redemption for Cillian Murphy’s central character or any salvation from the specter of death he has brought down upon us all. Had you seen this one first, you would have probably been at a more neutral place emotionally and less impacted by these emotions. However, after seeing Barbie, the descent into darkness will actually be that much greater because of the lift of the first film. On top of that, there is also something more worth sitting with Oppenheimer that you shouldn't wash away by just launching into something conventionally constructed. Oppenheimer is a film that is meant to make you feel bad and to sit with that sense of overwhelming sadness is precisely the point. You want to have a journey home in near silence as you ponder the simultaneous banality and terror of our capacity for evil. The destruction it wreaks on your soul, with one particular scene in the middle carrying with it one of the most horrifying moments in any Nolan film to date, is something that shouldn’t be looked away from if you are going to enter into it. Seeing it first would just end up lessening the impact of both films, leaving you with a crystal clear choice in how it is that you should watch them.

'Barbenheimer' Has the Potential to Bring Us Together

Image via Universal

While there will then come a time when we leave behind this moment in summer movie history and the memes have since faded from our memories, the best way to ensure the experience of actually seeing them for yourself will not is to heed this advice. When you wander stunned into the streets outside the dark theaters after being there for nearly five hours and contemplate the experience of Barbie’s highs followed by Oppenheimer’s lows, you’ll realize that this was the truth. It will bring you closer to your fellow moviegoers as this approach will leave the maximum impact that the other order would not. No matter who you are or what preconceptions you may have about the experience, believe me when I tell you that this is the way. Once you have experienced Barbenheimer, which notably begins with the Barieb of Barbie and ends with the heimer of Oppenheimer, there will be no going back. It is an experience that will change you, making you a true Barbie girl, a destroyer of Barbie worlds.

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in theaters now.