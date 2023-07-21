And so it begins, the great battle of our time. Barbie and Oppenheimer both opened to huge numbers in previews Thursday night, and the projected outcome for both looks very promising indeed. Greta Gerwig's Barbie opened to a massive $22.3 million, which puts it as the best showing of summer 2023 so far. It's also a number which is comprehensively better than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which scored $17.5 million in previews, as well as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($17.4 million).

Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, Oppenheimer, about the theoretical physicist who is considered the father of the atomic bomb, earned an excellent $10.5 million in previews. The film is carrying the extra burden of being more than a full hour longer than Barbie, as well as an R-rating, but has opened to stronger numbers than Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Barbie — starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — is projected to earn $110 million at a minimum this weekend in the domestic market, which would be a glass ceiling-shattering moment for a female-leaning event picture, while Oppenheimer is on track for a $49 million opening, ahead of Universal's own $40 million estimate for the film. Oppenheimer is also expected to have longer legs due to its more mature themes, as well as its IMAX exclusivity for the next two weeks thanks to a deal worked out with Nolan, which saw Dead Reckoning Part One kicked out of the supersized format.

Images via Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures

RELATED: Barbenheimer 2023: Should You See ‘Barbie’ or ‘Oppenheimer’ First?

Word of Mouth is Key

Both films have also opened to stellar reviews. Barbie is currently sitting at 89% positive on Rotten Tomatoes, and 81 on Metacritic, while Oppenheimer has landed on 93% for Rotten Tomatoes and 90 on Metacritic. Strong word of mouth is expected to carry both films, and the viral sensation that was "Barbenheimer" has certainly had a strong effect, with around 200,000 fans estimated to have bought tickets for same-day double features of the two films.

The two movies have also handily defeated other big name movies which released earlier this year in previews, such as John Wick: Chapter 4 ($8.9 million), Fast X ($7.7 million) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny ($7.2 million). And both films are looking good to turn tidy profits as well, with Barbie budgeted at $145 million and Oppenheimer reportedly around $100 million — although there has been some recent dispute around that.

Nonetheless, the real winners here will end up being audiences who have hyped up both films for months and, in a lovely twist, have actually been rewarded with two excellent, thought-provoking films about entirely different subjects. Grab your popcorn and see both.