The Big Picture "Barbenheimer" dominates the box office, generating over $1 billion globally in just 10 days, with Barbie on track to surpass $1 billion worldwide.

Oppenheimer, a three-hour biographical drama, earns $46 million this weekend, reaching a domestic total of $174 million and surpassing $400 million globally.

Disney's Haunted Mansion underperforms at the box office, generating only $25 million in its opening weekend, as strike rules prevent cast members from promoting it.

After generating over $300 million across three days last week, the domestic box office is looking to deliver more than $200 million this weekend. The chart was dominated once again by Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Dubbed “Barbenheimer” on social media, the simultaneous release of the two tent poles has morphed into a true cultural event, generating over $1 billion globally in just 10 days.

Barbie debuted with $162 million last weekend, and maintained an enviable pace through the week, refusing to drop below $20 million per day. The film dropped by just 43% added a phenomenal $93 million in its second weekend — the best second weekend for Warner Bros., and among the best of all time — and took its running domestic total to $351 million after just 10 days in theaters. Among its many achievements, Barbie topped $750 million globally this weekend. Every movie that made more in its second weekend went on to top $1 billion worldwide, and that's exactly where Barbie appears to be headed. Doing so would make it only the second film of 2023 to pass the milestone, after The Super Mario Bros. Movie earlier this year.

Oppenheimer was no slouch either. The movie generated $46 million this weekend — among the best second weekends of all time for an R-rated movie — and took its running domestic tally to $174 million. This is a stupendous result for a three-hour biographical drama about one man's guilt for possibly initiating the end of the world. Oppenheimer debuted with $82 million last weekend and surged past the $100 million mark domestically by day five. Globally, the movie is passing $400 million as we speak.

Image via Disney+

Disney's Haunted Mansion Got Spooked by "Barbenheimer"

Debuting at number four, Disney’s Haunted Mansion joined an ever-increasing list of big-budget movies that have underperformed at the box office this year. Produced on a reported budget of $150 million, the supernatural horror comedy could generate only $25 million in its opening weekend. The movie is directed by Justin Simien, who was handed the daunting responsibility of promoting it solo, as the cast members were prohibited from doing publicity for it because of strike rules. The Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America are currently on strike, demanding fair contracts from studios that make millions on the back of their work.

The fifth spot went to Paramount’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, which added $10 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to just under $140 million. This isn’t what the studio or star Tom Cruise would’ve wanted for the movie, which reportedly cost nearly $300 million to produce. Dead Reckoning Part One was positioned as the first installment of a two-movie series finale, but Cruise has recently hinted that the franchise might continue beyond next year’s Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. Either way, expectations were sky-high for the film, especially after the tremendous performance of Cruise’s own Top Gun: Maverick last year. Globally, the movie passed the $450 million mark this weekend.

Elsewhere, A24’s well-reviewed Australian horror film Talk to Me had an impressive $10 million debut, making it the second biggest weekend for an A24 film after Hereditary. Directed by the Racka Racka twins Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, the movie debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is playing in over 2,300 domestic theaters. You can watch our interview with the cast and filmmakers here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.