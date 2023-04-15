Choose your fighter: on July 21, the impending entertainment juggernauts that are director Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer go head-to-head in a true clash of the titans. Both films are anticipated hotter than hotcakes baked straight in the fires of hell. Both filmmakers have venerated auteurs with enough street cred to corral butts into seats on the basis of name recognition. Both projects are sky-high ambitious for reasons that couldn't be more tonally or motivationally opposite. And therein lies the marketing genius. The oddball charm and undeniable fascination of that stark juxtaposition is merrily generating the kind of cultural hype money literally can't buy; the kind that translates into box office gold.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ Taps Into Nostalgia

With a brand as old, complicated, and inescapably perennial as Barbie, eyeballs would always fixate on her first jaunt into live action. Billions of children have imprinted their imaginations onto Barbie for nearly 65 years. Her formative influence is incalculable; a vehemently saturated, finely manicured plastic powerhouse of extreme femininity was a template for youngsters' creative wiles and career aspirations. As a capable woman, Barbie did whatever she dang well pleased and has a current string of professional accomplishments long enough to encircle the earth. Simultaneously, the "bombshell" doll's impossible beauty standards gave girls and young women unhealthy expectations, and very Eurocentric preconceptions, concerning beauty. In more recent times, Mattel has taken earnest steps to correct past missteps through radically inclusive Barbie lines, a diversity allowing modern children to see reflections of themselves and act out their dreams through an authentic avatar (something Gerwig's film echoes in its utterly stacked cast).

Add a director with Gerwig's acclaim and a successful leading lady like the multi-talented producer, actress, and activist Margot Robbie, not to mention a plot under as much secretive lock and key as a Marvel project, and you've homebrewed yourself some tantalizing intrigue. Those interested in Barbie through nostalgic default are hooked line and sinker, while unfairly clever marketing ploys like Barbie's debut trailer satirizing 2001: A Space Odyssey attracts the outliers who otherwise wouldn't bother with a hyper-feminine film about a bubbly, vivacious, fictional toy. Robbie spoke about the role carrying "a lot of baggage," but Gerwig's involvement challenged expectations: "People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t...’"

RELATED: Why Has It Taken so Long for a Live-Action Barbie Movie?

Christopher Nolan Films Are Always Intriguing

Image via Universal

At this point in his career, Christopher Nolan is a brand in and of himself. Merely whispering the name generates an onslaught of awed noises and cues moviegoers of a certain cerebral temperament to eagerly inhale whatever new big-brained concept he's set his sights on. Only Nolan would dive into the biopic sphere for the first time by studying a figure as devastating as "the father of the [atomic] bomb," J. Robert Oppenheimer. Even if Tenet underperformed and his predictable tendencies with women and all-white casts are tiresome by 2023, Nolan's films are expertly assembled experiences woven by an adept artisan. His keen understanding of the cinematic language in both prestige (wink wink) independent dramas and blockbuster superhero outings means his name attached to a project still carries weight inside and outside the industry.

The Social Media Response to ‘Barbie’ vs. ‘Oppenheimer’

Hence, Barbie and Oppenheimer entered the pop culture conversation with an automatic heaping of hype. Opening two non-franchise summer tent poles on the same day is a stroke of genius. Their clashing moods — stylistically, narratively, and creative intent — have undoubtedly generated more talk surrounding each than if they opened even a week apart. It's such an absurdly odd pairing, one would assume it's the conceit of a viral tweet rather than a functional business model.

Speaking of tweets — a savvy social media campaign is the new version of water cooler discussions. Viral moments and meme trends about a movie, manufactured by a company or organically produced by the internet, are worth their weight in promotional gold. Unsurprisingly, it's here that Barbie's the breadwinner. As soon as the film's first trailer dropped in front of Avatar: The Way of Water (riding the wave of James Cameron's hype!), the memes flew off the handle with a level of unhinged enthusiasm only the internet can muster. Barbie's "Know Your Meme" page has entry after entry of explainers and a specific section titled "Barbie vs. Oppenheimer." Oppenheimer, meanwhile, made use of an ominous live clock counting down the seconds until the teaser's debut, a masterstroke of anticipatory marketing playing straight into Nolan's existing audience.

Team 'Barbie' or Team 'Oppenheimer'?

From there, teams developed. Not unlike the Twilight Team Edward and Team Jacob shipping debates of decades past, but with prerequisite tongue-in-cheek, users staked their loyalties. DiscussingFilm framed the dual release day as a cinematic boxing match; tweets with sentiments similar to "sorry, Nolan" made the rounds when people were more tempted by Barbie's guileless absurdity than Nolan's grim character piece. Others embraced the inherent charm of a Barbie/Oppenheimer double feature (with Barbie as a pink-soaked palette cleanser) because why not have your cake and devour it, too?

Worst (or best...) of all, video edits combined the disparate films into a shared universe, to unfairly hysterical effect. (If you've ever had the random urge to see Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer and Robbie's Barbie speak to one another, please click the link. It's exactly what you'd imagine.) This is the buzz money can't secure, but shrewd advertising can bottle. A mass swath of audiences is already engaged; they're proliferating hype and extending word-of-mouth reach.

Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan Aren’t That Different

For all that Barbie and Oppenheimer move in different industry circles and are diametrically opposing forces, their creative custodians aren't too dissimilar. Gerwig and Nolan emerged as darlings of the indie festival circuit. Each earned their first Academy Award nomination for Best Director in 2018, Gerwig for her inaugural and semi-autobiographical Lady Bird and Nolan with Dunkirk, his thirteenth feature. Both prefer complicated intellectual concepts and compellingly insular original characters and applied those fierce gravitas sensibilities to reinterpreting existing IP: Little Women and the Batman trilogy, respectively.

And beyond the ridiculously star-studded casts and magnificent trailers, Gerwig and Nolan tackled a pair of wildly ambitious projects. The latter used practical effects to recreate the first atomic bomb detonation sans nuclear power. Barbie is already an eye-popping, brain-melting feast for the eyes, the production design singing with innovative detail. A successful Barbie film has the potential to demonstrate how quality camp and women filmmakers deserve an equal place among the dire cinema landscape men like Nolan inhabit — without taking away from Nolan's singular style.

As for me? It's the double feature deal. Large popcorn and large soda (because that's my food for the day), bathroom break in between. After all, as a cinephile, I contain multitudes.