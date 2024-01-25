The Big Picture The lack of nominations for Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig in the Best Actress and Best Director categories has sparked outrage, overshadowing the achievements of other women who were nominated.

Despite the snubs, Barbie received eight nominations and continues to be a record-breaking success.

The focus on Robbie and Gerwig's exclusion from certain Oscar categories has blown the issue out of proportion, taking attention away from the accomplishments of other deserving nominees.

The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and despite its eight total nominations, the discourse dominating the news cycle continues to revolve around Barbie. The lack of nominations for Margot Robbie for Best Actress and Greta Gerwig for Best Director has sparked outrage, especially given Ryan Gosling's nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Many have pointed out the irony in Gosling's nomination and Robbie's lack thereof, given the film's clear-cut message on the double standards women continue to face. Sure, recognizing Gosling's performance but not Robbie's was surprising and probably not the greatest optics, but the focus on her and Gerwig's omissions has drawn attention away from the women who were nominated in those categories, including Lily Gladstone, who made history as the first Indigenous woman from the United States to be nominated for Best Actress, and Justine Triet who earned her first Best Director nomination for Anatomy of a Fall.

Why Are Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Snubs Such a Big Deal?

It's no secret that the Academy doesn't have the best track record when it comes to nominating female filmmakers, making this year's nominees historic in many ways. This marks the first time three out of the 10 Best Picture nominees were directed by women: Gerwig's Barbie, Triet's Anatomy of a Fall, and Celine Song's Past Lives. Before then, just 19 Best Picture nominees in history had been directed by women, and Triet's nomination also makes her the eighth woman to ever be nominated for Best Director. Seven of the 10 Best Picture nominees were also produced by women, including Maestro, Oppenheimer, The Zone of Interest, and Poor Things. Emma Stone's Best Actress nomination marks the second time a woman has been recognized for Best Picture and Acting in the same year, as she also served as a producer for Poor Things.

The exclusion of Robbie and Gerwig from the Best Actress and Best Director categories, respectively, definitely came as a surprise given their BAFTA, Screen Actors Guild, Critics' Choice, and Golden Globe nominations. Robbie's snub was particularly scandalizing considering the film as we know it wouldn't exist without her. As a producer and the lead actress, Robbie lies at the heart of Barbie's success. Unlike Gosling's performance as Ken, which is exclusively a comedic one, Robbie skillfully balances humor and pathos in her performance as Stereotypical Barbie as she discovers the harsh realities of the patriarchy and what it means to be human. Stone and Gladstone's nominations were expected after their respective Golden Globe wins, but it was Annette Benning's nomination for Nyad that came as the biggest surprise to those gunning for Robbie.

We Should Be Celebrating the Women Who Were Nominated for Oscars

Considering Barbie's tagline "She's everything. He's just Ken," there's some clear irony to Gosling's nomination and Robbie's exclusion from the acting category, but Robbie and Gerwig's snubs have provoked such widespread backlash you'd think the film was shut out of the Oscars entirely. It still earned eight nominations, including Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and two separate nominations for Best Original Song for "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" And it's not as though Robbie and Gerwig went without any nominations themselves, with Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Robbie's work as a producer recognized through Barbie's Best Picture nomination. Gosling even released a statement lamenting their omission, stating "To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement." Best Supporting Actress nominee America Ferrera felt similarly, telling Variety, “Greta has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”

Barbie was hardly the best film to come out of 2023, nor is it Gerwig's best film, or even Robbie's best performance. Its record-breaking box office success, extensive (and expensive) marketing campaign, and undeniable cultural impact will be remembered for years to come and no number of Oscar snubs will change that; but the hoopla surrounding them has shifted focus away from the talented women who actually were nominated, including Ferrera, whose nomination made her the eighth Latina ever nominated in the category. Both Robbie and Gerwig have several previous Oscar nominations under their belts, and the attention given to their exclusion from the Best Actress and Best Director categories also overshadowed two much more significant snubs in the very same categories: Greta Lee for Best Actress and Celine Song for Best Director. Thankfully (and rightfully), like Gerwig, Song was nominated for her writing and Past Lives also scored a Best Picture nomination.

Why Is Hilary Clinton Getting Involved in the 'Barbie' Discourse?

Ever since Barbie's initial theatrical release, there's been a mix of positive and negative reactions to the whimsical, heartfelt comedy... and some of the strangest reactions imaginable. This has continued throughout the awards cycle, with Golden Globes host Jo Koy's poorly received monologue during which he joked that Barbie was a movie about "a plastic doll with big boobies." A week later, when Barbie got its first big win for Best Comedy at the Critics Choice Awards, the award was announced early in the broadcast along with several other categories right before cutting to a commercial break, not giving any of the winners a chance to make their acceptance speeches. Later in the night, host Chelsea Handler went rogue, calling Robbie and Gerwig to the stage to make an impromptu acceptance speech. Maybe it was these two blunders that kickstarted the narrative that Barbie is some sort of underdog going into the Oscars because of its target female audience, satirical take on the patriarchy, and empowering message.

Amidst the social media frenzy surrounding Barbie's Oscar snubs, for some reason, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also decided to chime in. She offered consolation to Robbie and Gerwig via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, alluding to her loss of the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016 despite winning the popular vote.

Culture columnist and critic Mary McNamara's recent article for the Los Angeles Times – which also received backlash on social media – epitomizes just how much Barbie's two Oscar snubs have been blown out of proportion to the disservice of the other nominees. The first paragraph alone takes aim at Poor Things, Anatomy of a Fall, and minimizes the very real mass murders of the Osage people at the heart of Best Picture nominee Killers of the Flower Moon. The flippant dismissal of the tremendous performances of Emma Stone, Sandra Hüller, and Lily Gladstone in her defense of Barbie suggests that Margot Robbie is just as deserving of a nomination because Barbie "made moviegoing fun again." This glosses over the different kinds of misogyny depicted in these films because they aren't as fun or pastel-colored as Barbie and implies women couldn't possibly connect with or find empowerment in a film where the message isn't spoon-fed to you in a two-minute monologue.

Again, we're not talking about a low-budget, indie sleeper hit that defied expectations by scoring a number of Oscar nominations, but the highest-grossing film of 2023, distributed by Warner Bros. and bankrolled by one of the most lucrative toy companies in the world. Instead of celebrating the number of women who were nominated for their work in front of and behind the camera — many for the very first time — the focus remains on two women who have been nominated multiple times before, and were still recognized in other categories this year. Enough is Kenough!

