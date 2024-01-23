The Big Picture This year's Academy Awards nominations feature three female auteurs nominated for Best Feature Film, a historic moment.

Barbie received eight nominations, making it one of the most nominated movies of the Oscars this year.

Past Lives managed to score two nominations despite being released early in the year, but fans are disappointed with certain snubs.

Ever since the Academy Awards got called out for ignoring female and non-white filmmakers in every ceremony, change has surfaced in each coming year. Even though it has been happening at a slow pace, we must celebrate what little victories we get, and this year’s nominations made history when it comes to the kind of storytellers that had their work recognized. Anatomy of a Fall, Past Lives and Barbie are three of the ten nominees for Best Feature Film – the first time that three female auteurs were nominated at the same time in the category.

The “auteur” denomination means that the directors also wrote or co-wrote their own movies, which suggests they had bigger creative control over the material. Anatomy of a Fall is directed by French filmmaker Justine Triet, Past Lives is helmed by Celine Song (in her feature film debut) and Barbie by Greta Gerwig. And, thankfully, that’s not the only category in which the Academy Awards are celebrating the work of the three women.

With seven other nominations, Barbie became one of the most nominated movies of the Oscars this year. It got nods in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, as well as Best Supporting Actor and Actress – for Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera – Best Production Design, Costume Design and two noms for Original Song: Ballad hit song “I’m Just Ken” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For.”

'Past Lives' Survived The Test of Time

Even though movies released early within a year struggle to be remembered by voters during the Academy Awards nominations, Past Lives managed to score two nods – Best Film and Best Original Screenplay – and this certainly happened because the movie was pretty much talked about throughout the bulk of 2023. However, fans of Song’s work are already fuming at the snub for leading lady Greta Lee and the absence of Celine Song in the Best Directing category.

Last but not least, Anatomy of a Fall claimed once and for all the title of one of the best movies released in 2023 and that translated into five nominations: Aside from Best Film, it got nods in Best Directing for Triet, Best Original Screenplay also for Triet and her writing partner Arthur Harari, Best Editing and Best Lead Actress for Sandra Hüller. The drama is yet to get a streaming release date.

The winners of the 96th Academy Awards will be announced on March 10. You can check out the full list of nominees at the Oscars website.